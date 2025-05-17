Lee Chin’s late scores get Wexford over the line as Offaly let opportunity slip

Offaly's Ciarán Burke tackles Lee Chin of Wexford during the Leinster SHC Round 4 game against Offaly at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Leinster SHC Round 4: Wexford 2-17 Offaly 1-17

Wexford kept their Leinster hurling championship aspirations hanging on by a thread as they snatched a dramatic late win over Offaly in Wexford Park on Saturday evening.

Level at 1-16 each going into injury-time, the result could have swung either way with Offaly agonisingly close to a shock win.

But it was Wexford who got the decisive late scores to get the win. Sub Conor McDonald gave them the lead in the 71st minute and star player Lee Chin broke through for a magnificent winning goal a minute later.

Chin had missed his share of frees over the 70-plus minutes but showed his value at the death. He had fired over a huge 69th-minute free to level it up and made no mistake when the opportunity presented itself, giving Mark Troy no chance.

Brian Duignan got a late free for Offaly but they couldn’t manufacture the equalising goal that they perhaps deserved after a really brave performance.

Offaly had a real point to prove after bad defeats by Galway and Kilkenny in their last two games, but really took the game to their home side.

They made a flying start with Brian Duignan’s goal giving them a 1-2 to no score lead after six minutes. Playing against the wind in the first half, Wexford’s radar was off while they struggled to match Offaly’s intensity.

A Kevin Foley goal left Wexford trailing by 1-1 to 1-3 after 11 minutes but they didn’t get a point from play until the same player scored in the 29th minute. Offaly were more clinical and two Killian Sampson points put them 1-7 to 1-2 ahead after 24 minutes.

Ross Ravenhill’s super strike gave Offaly a 1-10 to 1-6 half time lead and although Wexford played better on the resumption, they struggled to make it count on the scoreboard.

Offaly led by 1-12 to 1-9 after 40 minutes before three quick points, the last one from Jack O’Connor levelled it at 1-12 each after 51 minutes.

It was in the balance from here to the end. Two Duignan frees got Offaly 1-15 to 1-13 ahead after 60 minutes before Wexford equalised with quality strikes from Cathal Dunbar and Rory O’Connor.

A Dan Ravenhill free edged Offaly back in front in the 67th minute before Chin equalised from a free and they got the crucial late scores to crawl over the line.

WEXFORD: M Fanning; C Molloy (0-1), L Ryan, S Donohue; C Foley, D Reck, E Ryan; C Hearne (0-1), C Dunbar (0-1); J O’Connor (0-1), L Chin (1-8, 7f, 1 65), K Foley (1-1); S Casey, R O’Connor (0-1), C Byrne (0-2).

Subs: C McDonald (0-1) for Casey (59 mins), S Roche for Jack O’Connor (64), M Dwyer for Byrne (65).

OFFALY: M Troy; C Burke, B Conneely, C King; R Ravenhill (0-1), D Shirley (0-1), S Bourke; K Sampson (0-2), C Spain; D Bourke (0-1), B Duignan (1-9, 9f), O Kelly; D Ravenhill (0-3, 1f, 1 65), J Sampson, C Mitchell.

Subs: D King for C King (inj, 34 mins); J Clancy for J Sampson (55); E Cahill for Mitchell (64); E Burke for D Ravenhill (70).

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).