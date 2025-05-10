Sport

Rian O’Neill arrives with Armagh panel ahead of Ulster final

All Star could make dramatic return for All-Ireland champions against Donegal

Armagh's Rian O'Neill during the 2024 All-Ireland senior football final. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Sat May 10 2025 - 16:16

Rian O’Neill has travelled to Clones as part of the Armagh panel for the Ulster SFC final against Donegal.

O’Neill had stepped back from the Armagh squad up to this stage but the All Star could make a dramatic first appearance of 2025 in today’s provincial decider.

Despite not being named in the official match-day 26, O’Neill could yet be added to the squad by Armagh. He arrived on the team bus and took part in the prematch walk of the pitch with the rest of the panel.

The Orchard County have lost the last two Ulster deciders after penalty shoot-outs. Donegal are the reigning champions.

The game starts at 5.25pm.

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times