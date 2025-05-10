Rian O’Neill arrives with Armagh panel ahead of Ulster final

Rian O’Neill has travelled to Clones as part of the Armagh panel for the Ulster SFC final against Donegal.

O’Neill had stepped back from the Armagh squad up to this stage but the All Star could make a dramatic first appearance of 2025 in today’s provincial decider.

Despite not being named in the official match-day 26, O’Neill could yet be added to the squad by Armagh. He arrived on the team bus and took part in the prematch walk of the pitch with the rest of the panel.

The Orchard County have lost the last two Ulster deciders after penalty shoot-outs. Donegal are the reigning champions.

The game starts at 5.25pm.