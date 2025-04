Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

Every clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid is always hotly contested, but there is also silverware on offer at the weekend when the Spanish giants meet in the Copa Del Rey Final at La Cartuja in Seville. It’ll be the first time the two meet in the decider since 2014, with Barcelona currently on a run of victories over their rivals, including a resounding 4-0 win in Madrid last October. - Saturday, Premier Sports

UFC

Dubliner Ian Machado Garry will face Brazilian Carlos Prates in the welterweight main event on Saturday evening at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. After 15 victories, Machado Garry had his only MMA defeat last December when he stepped in at short notice and lost a unanimous decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. – Sunday morning (irish-time), TNT Sports

Athletics

One of the biggest marathons in the world takes place at the weekend with the 45th edition of the London event. Always an entertaining spectacle for running and non-running viewers, four-time winner Eliud Kipchoge, now 40 years of age, is back to run again. At the other end of the scale, someone will probably complete the course dressed as Big Ben. - Sunday, BBC

MONDAY (April 21st)

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm, BBC Four, 7pm-10pm; TNT Sports 3, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 - 12.30pm Newport Co v Walsall

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 2pm Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

RACING - RTÉ 2, 2.30pm-5.35pm Fairyhouse

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 3pm Leeds v Stoke

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 3pm West Brom v Derby

SOCCER - UTV & Sky Sports+, Championship - 5.30pm Burnley v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Parma v Juventus

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Tottenham v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Girona v Real Betis

GAA - TG4, 7.30pm-8.30pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY - RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (April 22nd)

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 10am-8pm Madrid Open

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm, BBC Four, 7pm-10pm; TNT - Sports 3, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Man City v Aston Villa

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Barcelona v Mallorca

WEDNESDAY (April 23rd)

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 10am-8pm Madrid Open

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-11.15am, 1pm-6pm, BBC Four, 7pm-10pm; TNT Sports 3, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

SOCCER - BBC Three - Women’s Super League - 7.15pm Chelsea v Crystal Palace

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Arsenal v Crystal Palace

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Coppa Italia - 8pm Inter v AC Milan

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 - La Liga - 8.30pm Getafe v Real Madrid

THURSDAY (April 24th)

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 10am-8pm Madrid Open

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-5pm, BBC Four, 7pm-10pm; TNT Sports 3, 1pm-4pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-4pm, 8pm-11pm Classic of New Orleans

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-8pm, 11pm-1am - LPGA The Chevron Championship

DARTS - Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm - Liverpool Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Warrington v St Helens

NFL - Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-4.30am - Wisconsin NFL Draft (Day 1)

FRIDAY (April 25th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am Chiefs v Western Force , 10.35am Reds v Blues

, 10.35am TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 10am-11pm Madrid Open

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm, BBC Four, 7pm-10pm; TNT Sports 3, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

RACING - UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.45pm-4pm, 8pm-11pm Classic of New Orleans

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-8pm, 11pm-1am - LPGA The Chevron Championship

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Cardiff v Munster

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Glasgow v Bulls

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 7.45pm Sale v Saracens

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Airtricity League (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Stoke v Sheffield Utd

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Leeds v Hull KR

NFL - Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-4am - Wisconsin NFL Draft (Day 2)

SATURDAY (April 26th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 5.35am Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua , 8.05am Highlanders v Crusaders , 10.35am Brumbies v Hurricanes

, 8.05am , 10.35am TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 10am-11pm Madrid Open

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-noon, BBC 1, 1.45pm-4.25pm, BBC Four, 8.05pm-10pm; TNT Sports 3, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Three, noon-2pm - China Diamond League

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Chelsea v Everton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 12.30pm Dundee Utd v Celtic

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 12.30pm QPR v Burnley

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media Two, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm Classic of New Orleans

RUGBY - Virgin Media One - Women’s Six Nations - 2.30pm Scotland v Ireland

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Newcastle v Ipswich

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 3pm Lions v Connacht

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 – Premiership - 3.05pm Leicester v Harlequins , 5.30pm Northampton v Bristol

, 5.30pm RUGBY - BBC 2 - Women’s Six Nations - 4.45pm England v France

GAA - GAA+, Leinster SHC - 4.30pm Dublin v Wexford

GAA - GAA+, Ulster SFC - 4.45pm Armagh v Tyrone

NFL - Sky Sports Action, 5pm-midnight - Wisconsin NFL Draft (Day 3)

(Day 3) BOXING - Sky Box Office from 5pm - London Liam Smith v Aaron McKenna , Anthony Yarde v Lyndon Arthur , Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn

, , RUGBY - RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 2 & S4C – URC - 5.15pm Scarlets v Leinster

SOCCER - BBC 1 - FA Cup Semi-final - 5.15pm Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 5.30pm Wrexham v Charlton

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 7.30pm-11pm - LPGA The Chevron Championship

RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – URC - 7.35pm Ulster v Sharks

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Zebre v Edinburgh

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Copa Del Rey Final - 9pm Barcelona v Real Madrid

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (April 27th)