Zelenskiy goes to Oslo for US talks as Trump tensions mount

US president Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will take part in a meeting in Norway on Tuesday with Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders seeking to end the war in Ukraine.

Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre will host the meeting in Oslo alongside Zelenskiy and Finnish president Alexander Stubb as he aims to ensure Europe’s voice is heard after a series of pro-Russian statements by Donald Trump.

Witkoff is in Oslo while Kushner will join the meeting remotely, Norway’s government added.

Tensions between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart have spiralled to their lowest point since their public spat in the Oval Office last year.

Zelenskiy “doesn’t want to stop [the war]” and “is not helping matters much”, Trump said as he departed the White House on Monday for Kansas as part of his campaigning for November’s midterm elections. “I think it’s time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine,” he added.

Støre said the American envoys were likely to have contact with the Russian side after meeting Zelenskiy but underscored it was important for Europe to have a voice in any peace negotiations.

“This is happening on our continent. When the war is hopefully over one day, we will have to continue living alongside a Ukraine that has emerged from the war, and a Russia that has waged it. There is a reason why it is natural for such a meeting to take place here in Europe, in Oslo,” the Norwegian prime minister added.

The talks in Norway come as Trump has leaned heavily on Ukraine to end its long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries in a bid to ease global diesel prices ahead of midterm elections next month.

Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he had held a “substantive conversation” with secretary of state Marco Rubio on US support for Ukraine.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian leader said he had discussed ballistic missile interceptors, early warnings of Russian attacks and “the situation with Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored”.

Surprise restrictions on Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet systems used by Ukraine’s military have disrupted frontline operations.

Trump’s frustration with Zelenskiy comes as soaring fuel prices have become a key liability for the president ahead of the midterms, with opinion polls showing his approval ratings are at an all-time low.

Petrol prices have risen by more than half since the beginning of the year and reached $4.29 a gallon on Monday, according to the AAA motoring group. Diesel prices, which reached $6.32 a gallon, have risen almost 80 per cent to near record highs, heaping pressure on farmers and truckers.

Trump has also eased the pressure on Russian president Vladimir Putin by lifting sanctions on Russian diesel and opting not to impose further sanctions on Moscow’s war economy as mandated by new legislation passed last month.

Explaining the move in a post on social media over the weekend, Trump said he did not want to do anything that could “drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table”.

“Trump is scapegoating Ukraine for narrative purposes in the domestic American political context,” said Michael Kimmage, director of the Kennan Institute think-tank. “It’s an indication of exactly how thin and to a degree catastrophic his foreign policy record is that he’s fishing in these waters for some kind of victory.”

Zelenskiy will meet Norway’s new king, Haakon VIII, and visit parliament as well as have discussions with Støre, Stubb, Witkoff and Kushner.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s chief diplomat, told the European parliament on Tuesday that the US had been “trying to push Ukraine into surrender for almost two years”, but support from Europe had prevented that.

“Ukraine hasn’t surrendered on Putin’s terms because Europe has been supporting Ukraine,” she said. Europe needed a “seat at the table” and its own peace plan with “maximalist demands” on Russia, she added.

Trump’s relationship with his Ukrainian counterpart has see-sawed wildly over the course of his second term. During the summer the president repeatedly complimented the performance of the Ukrainian military and Zelenskiy.

The most recent rupture came to a head after Trump spoke with Putin earlier this month and unexpectedly announced a deal to release Russian diesel on to the global market in a bid to tame high prices at US fuel pumps.

Zelenskiy was quick to criticise the deal. “Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness,” he said shortly after it was announced.

The Ukrainian president said last week that he had halted the strikes for three days following Trump’s call for an energy ceasefire but resumed after Russia continued to bomb Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

Trump has pulled a host of different levers in a bid to douse the high energy prices but Washington’s interventions have done little to ease pressures as supplies of diesel in particular remain tight globally.

Analysts are sceptical that Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel will have a meaningful impact on global supply as the country’s supplies have been constrained by damage to its refineries rather than export restrictions.

Meanwhile, the president’s U-turn on Ukraine and his decision not to impose further sanctions on Russia have drawn unusually sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress.

“It’s unconscionable that this administration is capitulating to a Russian dictator who illegally invaded Ukraine and butchers innocent civilians every single day,” said Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

On Monday, Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said that anyone who impedes Ukraine’s use of Starshield, which has experienced unexplained delays in recent days, would be “fully investigated and will be held fully accountable”.

“Congress will unequivocally reaffirm that Ukraine is an indispensable ally to the United States, that Russia is a self-declared enemy of the United States,” he said.

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