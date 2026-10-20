European stocks extend slide as French unrest rattles investors

Passers-by walk past burned-out cars in Paris. European shares ended just ‌a touch lower on Tuesday, as violent protests in France kept risk appetite in check and hammered equities in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. Photograph: Christophe Ena/AP/PA

European shares ended just ‌a touch lower on Tuesday, as violent protests in France kept risk appetite in check and hammered equities in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

The protests, ​which have intensified pressure on a country already grappling with soft economic growth and ballooning government debt, sent France’s benchmark CAC 40 index 0.38 per cent lower.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dipped 0.14 per cent to 638.64 points after slipping 0.8 per cent in the previous session.

Investors weary of elevated oil prices ​and high government bond yields have relied on robust earnings to pluck the Stoxx 600 out of the narrow range it has been stuck ⁠in over the past month.

Dublin

Ryanair closed the session 2.6 per cent up at €23.35 as oil prices eased on news of potential deal in the Middle East. Chief executive Michael O’Leary had earlier predicted a record increase in European air fares next year linked to higher fuel prices. The Iseq ended the day up 0.6% at 14,161.

Ticket prices are set to increase by as much as 20 per cent next year, O’Leary said on Tuesday during a press conference in Brussels.

Kenmare Resources, which is the subject of a potential bid by a company controlled by the Abu Dhabi royal family, saw its shares fall by 5.7 per cent to €2.66. Insulation specialist Kingspan fell 1.1 per cent to €93.95 while Kerry Group traded flat at €94.50 in advance of results later this week.

Europe

Several major European sectors were trading lower, with industrials leading declines, dragged down by ABB’s 5 per cent drop as nervousness about the sustainability of artificial intelligence (AI) investments weighed on the Swiss engineering company, which is a major supplier to data centres.

French cloud operator OVHcloud jumped 18 per cent to a near one-month high after reporting its first positive levered free cash flow since its 2021 listing.

Comet Holding jumped 4.7 per cent following an increase in the electronic equipment maker’s third-quarter sales due to expansion of data centres and AI ‌infrastructure.

Schneider Electric fell 3.3 per cent after ⁠the French electrical equipment maker raised €6 billion in an accelerated bookbuild, a fast share sale to institutional investors.

London

Britain’s FTSE 100 ended lower ‌on Tuesday as banks and commodity-linked stocks weighed, while signs of resilience in the labour market kept expectations ‌alive for a Bank of England rate hike next month.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.29 per cent to ​10,733.00 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 was down 0.06 per cent at 24,364.

Banks eased 0.8 per cent and hit a more than four-month low. Heavyweight lenders HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest fell between 0.8 per cent ⁠and 1.2 per cent.

Energy stocks ​also weighed on the market, with heavyweights BP ​and Shell down 1.7 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively

The FTSE 350 basic resources index was ‌down 1.6 per cent, with miner Anglo American ​falling 2 per cent after maintaining its 2026 copper production guidance despite a 5 per cent drop in ⁠third-quarter copper output

Technology and online grocery firm Ocado rose 6.6 per cent to top the FTSE 250 after JP Morgan raised its price target on the stock to 460 pence from 290 pence

New York

Wall Street’s main indexes moved higher on Tuesday as ‌a surge in healthcare stocks and softer oil prices boosted risk appetite, building on a recovery from last week’s technology-led sell-off.

Brent crude prices slipped 1.1 per cent after touching a ​five-month high in a choppy session as traders weighed Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and reports of vessel attacks in the Gulf.

Most S&P 500 sectors gained, with healthcare hitting an all-time high. The gains were led by large-cap drugmakers, including Eli Lilly’s 4.7 per cent jump to a record high. Amgen, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie were also up ​more than 2 per cent each.

The financial index also gained 1.2 per cent.

Energy, however, led the losses, while an about 2 per cent decline in Meta Platforms pulled the communication services sector down.

The market extended ⁠Monday’s rebound, when investors bought the dip in technology stocks following last week’s bruising sell-off, fuelled in part by concerns over ‌CoreWeave’s debt ‌load ​and the cost of financing the AI buildout.

AI-related shares were flat to higher on Tuesday, after early weakness in premarket trading. CoreWeave was last up 2.5 per cent, while chip gauge Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.7 per cent.

“You’re seeing ⁠some strength in some high-value stocks and the Dow, ​and so that’s helping to sort of lift the overall indexes,” said ​Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth. – Additional reporting by Reuters