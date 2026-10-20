A fundamental flaw remains with the Champions Cup

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

The Champions Cup has had its lift-off, a successful one too for its Irish contenders, Gerry Thornley reckoning that, on the whole, the tweaks made to its format worked well over the weekend. His chief quibble, though, is that after injecting some life into the season, the competition now returns to hibernation until the second round in December. “Alas, that fundamental flaw remains.”

The focus, then, returns to the URC, Connacht at home to bottom-of-the-table Zebre on Friday, Linley MacKenzie talking to backs coach Gerard Mullen ahead of the game. And Ulster are off to South Africa where they play Pretoria Bulls on Saturday - buoyed by their Challenge Cup win over Zebre last Saturday.

Then there’s the small matter of that Leinster v Munster meeting at the Aviva Stadium, Leinster assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal hopeful that his side can avoid a repeat of last season’s defeat at Croke Park by his former club. They will, though, be without Jack Conan who injured his shoulder against Clermont - not good news for Andy Farrell who names his squad for the November internationals tomorrow.

In his Whistleblower column, Owen Doyle rates last weekend’s officiating, some of Matthew Carley’s decisions in Leinster’s game prompting a few “invective-laden” text messages from his pals. But Carley got off lightly compared to Owen’s view of the match officials’ fluorescent flamingo pink/canary yellow shirts. Let’s just say, he won’t be buying a replica version for himself any time soon.

In Gaelic games, our techy wizards have produced two highly snazzy interactive maps that let you see the state of each county’s club football and hurling championships. Just hover over the county of your choice and all will be revealed.

Hover over Meath and you’ll be reminded that Wolfe Tones emerged triumphant from the county’s football final at the weekend. Gordon Manning talks to their manager Shane McCoy who will be “leaving no stone unturned” in the effort to rectify Meath’s dire record in the Leinster championship.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s league-winning record is a bit dire itself, it being 13 years since they last won the title. And their hopes of ending that drought are all but over after their defeat by Derry City at the Brandywell on Monday night, Gavin Cummiskey reporting on the game.

In golf, Rory McIlroy has his work cut out if he’s to win a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai, Philip Reid taking a look at the sparkling form of Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra whose India Championship win sent him to the top of the standings. Did McIlroy play in India to help grow the game there? “Dog shit,” said Kevin Kisner, the player-turned-broadcaster reckoning it was the handsome appearance fee that lured him to Delhi. McIlroy, naturally enough, has responded.

TV Watch: A Champions League group phase game fit for a final: PSG host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes this evening (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 2, 8pm). At the same time, Liverpool are at home to Villarreal (Premier Sports 1) and Manchester City meet AEK Athens (TNT Sports 1).