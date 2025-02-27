Two Irish players join NFL International Player Pathway as specialists

Ross Bolger participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Photograph: Kathryn Riley/NFL/AP

Two Irish players are among five specialists set to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) programme.

Mark McNamee and Ross Bolger will join the IPP’s Class of 2025 – which includes former Ulster rugby player Aaron Sexton – as kickers.

Mark McNamee during the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. Photograph: Kathryn Riley/NFL/AP

They follow in the footsteps of former Down footballer Charlie Smyth, who secured a place on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad through the IPP last year.

McNamee (25) joins the IPP from Dublin club Ballyboden St Endas, while Laois 23-year-old Bolger enters the programme following a season playing college football at Idaho State University.

The pair took part in the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Wednesday and were chosen to join the IPP as specialists along with two further kickers and a punter from Germany and Italy.