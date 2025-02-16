Curtis Campher fires Ireland to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Ireland's Curtis Campher, pictured in action for Ireland in May 2024, scored 63 in a second-wicket stand of 144 with captain Paul Stirling. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Curtis Campher starred with bat and ball as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by six wickets to level their one-day international series at 1-1 with one game to go.

After taking three for 13 to help bowl Zimbabwe out for 245 in 49 overs, Campher scored 63 in a second-wicket stand of 144 with captain Paul Stirling to break the back of the chase.

Zimbabwe had been 151 for three, opener Brian Bennett making 30, before Campher removed top-scorer Wessly Madhevere for 61 and quickly added the wickets of Johnathan Campbell and Tadiwanashe Marumani.

Sikanda Raza made 58 and lower-order batters Wellington Masakadza (35) and Richard Ngarava (17 not out) helped Zimbabwe to a competitive total before Mark Adair took the final two wickets to finish with four for 54.

Ireland lost Andy Balbirnie for 11 but opening partner Stirling reached a 65-ball half-century with six fours and a six.

The patient Campher followed in 80 balls before eventually being trapped lbw by a short delivery from Trevor Gwandu that kept low. Stirling holed out off Richard Ngarava for 89 but Lorcan Tucker (36no) and George Dockrell (20no) marshalled the closing stages of the chase.

The decider takes place on Tuesday at the same Harare Sports Club venue.