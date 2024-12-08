Lando Norris wins Abu Dhabi GP as McLaren seals constructors title

The McLaren team celebrate after winning the constructor's championship following the Abu Dhabi GP. Photograph: Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images

Lando Norris held off a pair of Ferrari drivers to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, giving McLaren its first constructors’ championship since 1998.

McLaren entered the race with a 21-point lead over Ferrari, and Norris did enough to hold on as his team-mate Oscar Piastri endured a rough race to finish 10th.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc joined Norris on the podium as McLaren won the title by 14 points.

Norris went about his business to secure the win by nearly six seconds as mayhem played out behind him on the course.

Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen made contact early on, with Verstappen receiving a penalty to drop him back the field. Piastri later collided with the car of Franco Colapinto of Williams and was assessed a penalty.

Leclerc started 19th on the grid and steadily made his way to the front of the pack and the podium.

And in his final race for his Mercedes team before his move to Ferrari next season, replacing Sainz, Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, squeezing past his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who took fifth.

Hamilton was 16th on the grid after a difficult qualifying race on Saturday yet finished just off the podium.

After the race, he reflected on his time with Mercedes, the team with which he won six of his seven drivers' championships.

“What started as a leap of faith turned into a historic journey !!! It’s been real, I love you all,” he wrote on X.

For McLaren, the last constructors’ championship title was led by drivers Mike Hakkinen and David Coulthard 26 years ago. It is the ninth crown for McLaren in its 58 years in Formula One.

Norris, who finished second to Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, won four races and finished on the podium 13 times this season. Piastri was fourth in the standings with eight podium finishes and two victories.