Doris gets his day, Wiffen dips toe back in the water

Captain Caelan Doris it is, the baton passed to the Leinster man by Andy Farrell on Wednesday when he named his 35-man squad for the Autumn Series. “He was only conferred as Leinster captain last month but he already looked like a prospective Lions king,” writes Gerry Thornley. The squad is “a largely predictable” one, Gerry picking out “the winners and losers”, injuries not helping the causes of the omitted Jack Conan, Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien.

Given his form for Ulster this season, Jacob Stockdale’s inclusion is no surprise, Johnny Watterson looking at the “eye-catching numbers” he has been producing in the URC. “It is a timely response from the 28-year-old, who has never given up on playing for Ireland but has not worn a green shirt since a World Cup warm-up match against Samoa in August 2023.”

Gerry also has news from Connacht who have unveiled a 10-year plan entitled ‘One Connacht: Vision & Strategy’. Among their targets is to have a fully professional women’s team within five years, while continuing to work on the development of their Dexcom Stadium and surrounding facilities.

In Gaelic games, Ciarán Murphy gives his thoughts on the rule changes on view in last weekend’s interprovincial series at Croke Park. He’d tweak a few of them, but he hopes Central Council gives them the rubber stamp because “nothing could possibly be worse than what we’re currently watching”.

In soccer, Gavin Cummiskey previews Shamrock Rovers’ Uefa Conference League trip to Belfast to take on Larne, and we also hear from Abbie Larkin ahead of Ireland’s meeting with Georgia in Tbilisi tomorrow afternoon, in the first leg of their Euro 2025 qualifying play-off.

In his America at Large column, Dave Hannigan tells us about the efforts Mark Cuban, the minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is making to upscuttle Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, pointing out his “unsuitability to lead and his economic policy numbskullery”. How kindly has the Trumpster taken to this? “Mark Cuban is a Loser. A weak and pathetic ‘bully’. Really low club head speed, a total non-athlete!” Not too well.

Ian O’Riordan, meanwhile, caught up with Daniel Wiffen who was in Dublin to accept UCD’s James Joyce award, the Olympic champion having treated himself to a lengthy break after his Paris exploits. “I did still swim a bit on holiday, just for fun. People would come over to me in the hotel swimming pool and ask me for a race.” You’d imagine they were still on lap one of their 800m contest when he was heading to the airport to fly home.

TV Watch: Shamrock Rovers are off to Belfast for the second game of their Conference League campaign, Larne their opponents at Windsor Park (Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 4, 5.45). Chelsea kick off at the same time away to Panathinaikos (TNT Sports 1) and at 8.0 Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe host his former charges Manchester United (Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 2) while Spurs meet AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.