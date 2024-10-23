Pushing forward or held up: The winners and losers in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series squad

Pushing forward

Dave Heffernan

The return of this Mayo man has a feel-good aspect to it after his last cap, and tour, were cut short four minutes into the New Zealand series in 2022. His father Ivan, a former Mayo goalkeeper who won All-Ireland Under-20 titles, thus became a coffee buddy for the remainder of the tour.

Called up for Dan Sheehan in South Africa, the 33-year-old has passed the 200 caps milestone for his province in starting every game for Connacht this season, with his darts and strength on both sides of the ball impressing.

Cormac Izuchukwu

Born in London to an Irish mum and Nigerian father, Izuchukwu played at Tullamore and Roscrea College before being plucked from Kelso by Anthony Eddy for the Ireland Sevens and joining the Ulster academy in 2020.

On the 2022 Emerging Ireland tour, in four seasons under Dan McFarland the rangy 24-year-old only played 25 games. But all changed when Richie Murphy renewed acquaintances from their under-20s time together and converted him to blindside. Blistering form earned him a spot in the summer and Emerging Ireland tours, and now a possible Test debut against Fiji.

Sam Prendergast

Younger brother of the Connacht captain Cian and son of an army family who played the game for Newbridge College, he was the standout player in the Ireland Under-20s Grand Slam and World Cup final run in 2023, and a training panellist for the 2024 Six Nations.

Named on the summer tour, the recent Emerging Ireland tour seemed designed as a vehicle for Prendergast to showcase his talents. Tackling issues remain, but there’s no doubting his ability to give himself time and utilise his array of kicks and passing in that languid Stephen Larkham-like style of his. Has a strut, no doubt. But entitled to one.

Jack Conan and Jamison Gibson-Park. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Held up

Jack Conan

Sidelined for the summer tour, the hamstring strain in Leinster’s win over Munster means Conan misses out after starting the season strongly. Coveted by Racing, hopefully he is offered a new deal for a tilt at the 2027 World Cup. Otherwise, almost inconceivably, the 32-year-old might have played his last game for Ireland.

Jordan Larmour

Part of the 2018 Grand Slam, Larmour bridged a gap of nearly three years in last season’s Six Nations and he started the title coronation against Scotland. Included in the summer tour, the 27-year-old has been sidelined since a hamstring injury in training ahead of Leinster’s trip to Treviso.

Jimmy O’Brien

Played well in three different positions in his breakthrough 2022 Autumn Nations Series, O’Brien’s only World Cup appearance was off the bench in the quarter-final against New Zealand. A neck injury ruled him out of last season’s Six Nations and though included in the summer tour, the 27-year-old didn’t feature, since suffering a hamstring injury in Treviso with Leinster.