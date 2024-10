Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Sailing

Founded in 1851, the America’s Cup is, apparently, the oldest international competition still operating in any sport. Quite a claim. The first-to-seven wins yacht race takes place this week off Barcelona, between Taihoro – representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron – and Britannia – representing the UK’s Royal Yacht Squadron. It is 50 years since the United Kingdom last sailed in an America’s Cup match. – Oct 12th-20th, TNT Sports

Soccer

For the third season in a row, Athlone Town and Shelbourne will contest the Women’s FAI Cup decider. In the 2022 final, Shelbourne prevailed 2-0. The following year, Athlone Town claimed a 4-3 win on penalties after extra-time finished 2-2. This weekend, Tallaght Stadium will be the venue once again for the cup specialists. – Sunday, RTÉ

Snooker

The Northern Ireland Open begins at the weekend in Belfast. England’s Jude Trump is the reigning champion and the world number one will be at the Waterford Hall to defend his title. Apart from the Alex Higgins Trophy, and a place in the 2024 Champion of Champions invitational event, the winner will also take home a cool £100,000. – Oct 20th-27th, Eurosport

MONDAY (Oct 14th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Bengals @ Giants

BOXING – Sky Sports+ from 9am – Tokyo Junto Nakatani v Petch Sor Chitpattana

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – 3pm Pakistan v New Zealand

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.15pm Derry City v Sligo Rovers

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three – Nations League – 7.45pm Germany v Netherlands

SOCCER – S4C – Nations League – 7.45pm Wales v Montenegro

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (Oct 15th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Bills @ Jets

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am – 2nd Test, D1 Pakistan v England

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – 3pm England v West Indies

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – U21 Euro Qualifier – 5.30pm Italy v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three – Nations League – 7.45pm Scotland v Portugal

WEDNESDAY (Oct 16th)

SOCCER – Premier Sports – World Cup Qualifier – 1am Argentina v Bolivia

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am – 2nd Test, D2 Pakistan v England

SAILING – TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3pm America’s Cup

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-7.45pm Track World Championship

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm St Pölten v Manchester City

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 & DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 8pm Arsenal v Vålerenga

THURSDAY (Oct 17th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am – 2nd Test, D3 Pakistan v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-8am BMW Ladies Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Andalucia Masters

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 3pm Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-final 1

CYCLING – BBC 2, 5.15pm-6pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-9pm Track World Championship

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Real Madrid v Celtic , 8pm Twente v Chelsea

, 8pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City

FRIDAY (Oct 18th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Broncos @ Saints

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am – 2nd Test, D4 Pakistan v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-8am BMW Ladies Championship

SAILING – TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3pm America’s Cup

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Andalucia Masters

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 3pm Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-final 2

CYCLING – BBC RB, 5.15pm-9.15pm; Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-9.15pm Track World Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 6pm – Practice United States Grand Prix

BOXING – TNT Sports 3 from 7pm – York Hall Sam Gilley v Louis Greene

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Borussia Dortmund v St Pauli

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Ulster v Ospreys

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Scarlets v Bulls

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premiership – 7.45pm Northampton v Sale

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.45pm Shelbourne v Waterford Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8.05pm Leeds Utd v Sheffield Utd

SATURDAY (Oct 19th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am – 2nd Test, D5 Pakistan v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-8am BMW Ladies Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Andalucia Masters

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Tottenham v West Ham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Oxford Utd v West Brom

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 12.30pm Zebre v Lions

SAILING – TNT Sports 4, 1pm-3pm America’s Cup

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-5pm Ascot

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Athletic Club v Espanyol

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Man Utd v Brentford

RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Bristol v Saracens , 5.30pm Harlequins v Bath

, 5.30pm TRIATHLON – Eurosport 1, 4pm-8.30pm, 10pm-2am Las Vegas

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 – URC – 5pm Stormers v Munster

RUGBY Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5.15pm Edinburgh v Cardiff

CYCLING – BBC 2, 5.25pm-7.20pm; BBC Three, 7.20pm-9pm; Eurosport 2, 5.30pm-9pm Track World Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bayern Munich v Stuttgart

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Bournemouth v Arsenal

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 6pm – Sprint & Qualifying United States Grand Prix

BOXING – Sky Sports+ from 7pm – London Adam Azim v Ohara Davies

GAA – RTÉ 2 – 7.30pm Interpro football final

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Connacht v Leinster

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid

UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 9pm – Las Vegas Michel Pereira v Anthony Hernandez

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.15pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 20th)