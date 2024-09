Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Cycling

The “2024 Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships” began at the weekend and runs until Sunday in Zurich. A total of 53 races are part of the event in Switzerland – 11 races for non-para athletes and 42 para-cycling races. The competition has drawn approximately 1,300 riders from more than 75 countries, including Ireland of course. – Eurosport & BBC, Sep 21st-29th

Golf

The 2024 Presidents Cup takes place at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada this week. The Ryder Cup-style tournament features men’s teams representing the United States and the Rest of the World (not including Europe). The US has dominated the 14 competitions to date (the score is 12 wins to one, with one draw). With players of the quality of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele on the US squad, their winning streak is likely to reach 10 in a row by the end of the weekend. – Sky Sports, Sep 26th-29th

Soccer

Bayer Leverkusen didn’t just win the Bundesliga last season – they went the entire league unbeaten, ending the dominance of Bayern Munich, who had claimed the previous 11 titles. The Munich side – which includes Harry Kane in its ranks of course – has been waiting impatiently for the new season, and particularly for the reigning champions to arrive at Allianz Arena. Both sides will be anxious to lay down an early marker for the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. – Sky Sports, Saturday

MONDAY (Sep 23rd)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Chiefs @ Falcons

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 8.15am-11am, 1.45pm-5pm Road World Championships

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm British Open

RACING – TG4, 2.25pm-6pm Listowel

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 8pm Fleetwood v Morecambe

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Real Betis v Mallorca

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend’s highlights

TUESDAY (Sep 24th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Commanders @ Bengals

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10am Road World Championships

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 3rd ODI England v Australia

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm British Open

RACING – TG4, 2.25pm-6pm Listowel

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Valencia v Osasuna , 8pm Real Madrid v Deportivo Alavés

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup – 8pm Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup – 7.45pm Wimbledon v Newcastle

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Torino v Empoli

WEDNESDAY (Sep 25th)

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm British Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm Road World Championships

RACING – TG4, 1.50pm-6pm Listowel

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 5.45pm Bodø/Glimt v Porto

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 & TNT Sports 3 – Europa League – 5.45pm AZ v Elfsborg , 8pm Nice v Real Sociedad

, 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – League Cup – 7.45pm Arsenal v Bolton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup – 8pm Liverpool v West Ham

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 8pm Man Utd v Twente

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 8pm Dynamo Kyiv v Lazio

THURSDAY (Sep 26th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 9am-11.30am, 1.15pm-4.45pm Road World Championships

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Cheltenham

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Open De España

SAILING – TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3.30pm Louis Vuitton Cup

RACING – TG4, 1.50pm-6pm Listowel

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 5.45pm Malmö v Rangers

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 & TNT Sports 3 – Europa League – 5.45pm Fenerbahçe v Union SG, 8pm Roma v Athletic Club

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Presidents Cup

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 8pm Tottenham v Qarabağ

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 8pm Ajax v Beşiktaş

FRIDAY (Sep 27th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Cowboys @ Giants

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.45am-4.15pm Road World Championships

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 4th ODI England v Australia

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm Cheltenham

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Open De España

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 1.45pm – 1st T20 Ireland v South Africa

RACING – TG4, 1.55pm-6pm Listowel

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Presidents Cup

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Bochum

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 7.30pm Crystal Palace v Chelsea

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Glasgow v Benetton

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Leinster v Dragons

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Bristol v Gloucester

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.45pm Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Milan v Lecce

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Plymouth v Luton

SATURDAY (Sep 28th)

BOXING – Sky Sports+ from 2am – New York Sandy Ryan v Mikaela Mayer

RUGBY – Sky Sports+ – Rugby Championship – 8.05am New Zealand v Australia

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-4.15pm, BBC 2, 2pm-4.15pm Road World Championships

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm Presidents Cup

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Newcastle v Man City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Derby County v Norwich

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 12.30pm Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm British Open

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 12.45pm Lions v Ulster

SAILING – TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3pm Louis Vuitton Cup

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm Newmarket & Haydock Park

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Getafe v Deportivo Alavés

RACING – TG4, 2.05pm-4.30pm Listowel

GOLF – Sky Sports+, 2.30pm-5pm Open De España

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Arsenal v Leicester

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3pm Zebre v Munster

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Saracens v Sale , 5.30pm Northampton v Exeter

, 5.30pm RUGBY – Sky Sports Mix – Rugby Championship – 4pm South Africa v Argentina

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5.15pm Scarlets v Cardiff

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Wolves v Liverpool

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish Premiership – 5.45pm St Johnstone v Celtic

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Connacht v Sharks

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 7.45pm Barnsley v Stockport County

BOXING – TNT Sports 2 & Virgin Media Two from 8pm – Paris Renato Moicano v Benoit Saint Denis

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Sep 29th)