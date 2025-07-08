Woman (32) charged with dangerous driving causing death of cyclist (70)

Many tributes were paid to retired schoolteacher Michael Lorigan following his death in August, 2023.

A woman has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a cyclist.

At Ennis District Court, Saoirse Lillis McMahon (32), of Moveen, Kilkee, Co Clare, is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of former school teacher Michael Lorigan (70), contrary to section 53 of the Road Traffic Act.

The fatal incident happened on the afternoon of August 16th, 2023, on the N67 in Baunmore, Kilkee.

Related to the same incident, Ms Lillis McMahon is also charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the vehicle.

In court, Garda Ken Butler told Judge Alec Gabbett there is also a summons concerning an allegedly defective vehicle, which is due to be put before the court in September.

Judge Gabbett told solicitor John Casey, for Ms Lillis McMahon, that “the driving has to stop here”.

Mr Casey said Ms Lillis McMahon has stopped driving and there is a possibility of his client going forward to Ennis Circuit Court on a signed plea.

Sgt Frank O’Grady said the only charge going forward to the Circuit Court relates to dangerous driving causing death.

Judge Gabbett said he presumed the new charge, of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, would be added to the indictment.

Mr Lorigan was living in Kilkishen in east Clare at the time of his death. He taught for decades at the Model School in Limerick city.

At the time of his death, many written tributes were paid to Mr Lorigan. He was remembered by former students as an inspirational, kind, patient, dedicated and wonderful teacher.

Mr Lorigan was a keen cyclist and took part in the Clare 250-mile cycle many times.

Judge Gabbett adjourned the case to September 9th.