Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf
The tournament between the best women’s professional golfers from Europe and the United States takes place this week at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia. While the Solheim Cup is usually biennial, it is the second year in a row it will be staged as it’s changing to even-numbered years. Leona Maguire will, once again, be flying the flag for Ireland on the Europe team which is hoping to retain the title. – Friday-Sunday, Sky Sports
Athletics
The 15th and final event of the 2024 Diamond League takes place this week in Brussels. Involving elite track and field athletes from around the world, the Memorial Van Damme at the King Baudouin Stadium is the unofficial end of an incredible season for World Athletics. – Friday-Saturday, BBC & Virgin Media
American Football
The 105th season of the National Football League (NFL) has just kicked off across the Atlantic. The regular season runs for four months, with the play-offs beginning in early January. The final game of the season, Super Bowl LIX (59) will take place Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9th. Last season, the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Both sides will surely be in mix again this time, along with teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and, maybe, even Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. One of the first big games of the season takes place on Monday night (Tuesday morning Irish time), with the Jets making the long trip to San Francisco. – Sep, 2024-Feb, 2025, Sky Sports
MONDAY (Sep 9th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Rams @ Lions
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test, D4 England v Sri Lanka
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Nations League – 7.45pm France v Belgium
- SOCCER – S4C – Nations League – 7.45pm Montenegro v Wales
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights
TUESDAY (Sep 10th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Jets @ 49ers
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test, D5 England v Sri Lanka
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Uefa U-21 Qualifier – 5pm Republic of Ireland v Latvia
- SOCCER – Sky Sports + – EFL Trophy – 7.30pm Wrexham v Salford City
- SOCCER – UTV & Virgin Media Two – Nations League – 7.45pm England v Finland
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Nations League – 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v Greece
WEDNESDAY (Sep 11th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm – Netherlands European Championships
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm – 1st T20 England v Australia
THURSDAY (Sep 12th)
- GOLF – RTÉ 2, 12.45pm-6pm; Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Irish Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-3.45pm European Championships
- RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm Doncaster
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-2am Procore Championship
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 8pm Harrogate Town v Doncaster Rovers
FRIDAY (Sep 13th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Bills @ Dolphins
- GOLF – RTÉ 2, 7.55am-1.05pm, 4pm-6pm; Sky Sports Golf, 8am-11.30am; Sky Sports Plus, 4pm-6pm Irish Open
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10am – Practice Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm Solheim Cup
- RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm Doncaster
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm – 2nd T20 England v Australia
- DARTS – ITV4, 6pm-10pm – Amsterdam World Series
- ATHLETICS – BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm – Brussels Diamond League Final
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Heidenheim 1846
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Real Betis v Leganés
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Hull City v Sheffield Utd
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am Procore Championship
SATURDAY (Sep 14th)
- BADMINTON – TNT Sports 1, 3am-8.30am Hong Kong Semi-finals
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm Solheim Cup
- DARTS – ITV4, 11.45am-4pm, 6pm-10pm – Amsterdam World Series
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4.45pm European Championships
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Southampton v Man Utd
- GOLF – RTÉ 2, 12.30pm-5.30pm; Sky Sports+, 2.30pm-5.30pm Irish Open
- SAILING – TNT Sports 3, 1pm-3.30pm Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-final
- RACING – RTÉ 1, 1.30pm-4.45pm Leopardstown
- RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4.30pm Doncaster
- CRICKET – Virgin Media Two from 2.30pm – Women’s 1st T20 Ireland v England
- RUGBY – BBC 1 – Women’s international – 2.30pm England v New Zealand
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
- MMA – Virgin Media Three from 5pm – London Johnny Eblen v Fabian Edwards
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Aston Villa v Everton, 8pm Bournemouth v Chelsea
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Sevilla v Getafe, 8pm Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Holstein Kiel v Bayern Munich
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – FAI Cup Quarter-final – 5.45pm Derry City v Shelbourne
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports+ – Super League – 6pm Huddersfield v Warrington
- ATHLETICS – BBC Three & Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm – Brussels Diamond League Final
- SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm Treaty Utd v Athlone Town
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Lyon v Bordeaux Bègles
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am Procore Championship
SUNDAY (Sep 15th)
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 3am – Las Vegas Sean O’Malley v Merab Dvalishvili
- BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 7am-12.30pm Hong Kong Finals
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-8.30pm European Championships
- DARTS – ITV4, 11.45am-4pm, 6pm-10pm – Amsterdam World Series
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – Noon Dundee Utd v Rangers
- GOLF – RTÉ 2, 12.30pm-5.30pm; Sky Sports+, 12.30pm-5.30pm Irish Open
- SAILING – TNT Sports 1, 1pm-3.30pm Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-final
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-8pm Solheim Cup
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 1pm Celta de Vigo v Real Valladolid, 3.15pm Girona v Barcelona, 6.30pm Las Palmas v Athletic Club, 8pm Atlético Madrid v Valencia
- RACING – ITV4, 1.20pm-4.30pm Doncaster
- GAA – TG4 – Tipperary SHC – 2.15pm Loughmore-Castleiney v Kilruane
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 2pm Tottenham v Arsenal, 4.30pm Wolves v Newcastle Utd
- CRICKET – BBC 1 & Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm – Men’s 3rd T20 England v Australia
- RACING – RTÉ 2, 2.10pm-5.10pm The Curragh
- CRICKET – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 from 2.30pm – Women’s 2nd T20 Ireland v England
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 2.30pm Augsburg v St Pauli
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 3pm Portsmouth v West Brom
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 4pm-6pm – WTA Jasmin Open Final
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5pm Cagliari v Napoli, 7.45pm Monza v Inter Milan
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 6pm 49ers @ Vikings, 9.25pm Bengals @ Chiefs
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am Procore Championship
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 0.30am-2.30am – WTA Guadalajara Open Final