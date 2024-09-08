Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf

The tournament between the best women’s professional golfers from Europe and the United States takes place this week at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia. While the Solheim Cup is usually biennial, it is the second year in a row it will be staged as it’s changing to even-numbered years. Leona Maguire will, once again, be flying the flag for Ireland on the Europe team which is hoping to retain the title. – Friday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Athletics

The 15th and final event of the 2024 Diamond League takes place this week in Brussels. Involving elite track and field athletes from around the world, the Memorial Van Damme at the King Baudouin Stadium is the unofficial end of an incredible season for World Athletics. – Friday-Saturday, BBC & Virgin Media

American Football

The 105th season of the National Football League (NFL) has just kicked off across the Atlantic. The regular season runs for four months, with the play-offs beginning in early January. The final game of the season, Super Bowl LIX (59) will take place Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9th. Last season, the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Both sides will surely be in mix again this time, along with teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and, maybe, even Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. One of the first big games of the season takes place on Monday night (Tuesday morning Irish time), with the Jets making the long trip to San Francisco. – Sep, 2024-Feb, 2025, Sky Sports

MONDAY (Sep 9th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Rams @ Lions

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test, D4 England v Sri Lanka

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Nations League – 7.45pm France v Belgium

SOCCER – S4C – Nations League – 7.45pm Montenegro v Wales

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (Sep 10th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Jets @ 49ers

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test, D5 England v Sri Lanka

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Uefa U-21 Qualifier – 5pm Republic of Ireland v Latvia

SOCCER – Sky Sports + – EFL Trophy – 7.30pm Wrexham v Salford City

SOCCER – UTV & Virgin Media Two – Nations League – 7.45pm England v Finland

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Nations League – 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v Greece

WEDNESDAY (Sep 11th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm – Netherlands European Championships

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm – 1st T20 England v Australia

THURSDAY (Sep 12th)

GOLF – RTÉ 2, 12.45pm-6pm; Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Irish Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-3.45pm European Championships

RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm Doncaster

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-2am Procore Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 8pm Harrogate Town v Doncaster Rovers

FRIDAY (Sep 13th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Bills @ Dolphins

GOLF – RTÉ 2, 7.55am-1.05pm, 4pm-6pm; Sky Sports Golf, 8am-11.30am; Sky Sports Plus, 4pm-6pm Irish Open

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10am – Practice Azerbaijan Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm Solheim Cup

RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4.30pm Doncaster

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm – 2nd T20 England v Australia

DARTS – ITV4, 6pm-10pm – Amsterdam World Series

ATHLETICS – BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm – Brussels Diamond League Final

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Heidenheim 1846

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Real Betis v Leganés

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Hull City v Sheffield Utd

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am Procore Championship

SATURDAY (Sep 14th)

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 1, 3am-8.30am Hong Kong Semi-finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm Solheim Cup

DARTS – ITV4, 11.45am-4pm, 6pm-10pm – Amsterdam World Series

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4.45pm European Championships

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Southampton v Man Utd

GOLF – RTÉ 2, 12.30pm-5.30pm; Sky Sports+, 2.30pm-5.30pm Irish Open

SAILING – TNT Sports 3, 1pm-3.30pm Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-final

RACING – RTÉ 1, 1.30pm-4.45pm Leopardstown

RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4.30pm Doncaster

CRICKET – Virgin Media Two from 2.30pm – Women’s 1st T20 Ireland v England

RUGBY – BBC 1 – Women’s international – 2.30pm England v New Zealand

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

MMA – Virgin Media Three from 5pm – London Johnny Eblen v Fabian Edwards

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Aston Villa v Everton , 8pm Bournemouth v Chelsea

, 8pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Sevilla v Getafe , 8pm Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

, 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Holstein Kiel v Bayern Munich

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – FAI Cup Quarter-final – 5.45pm Derry City v Shelbourne

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports+ – Super League – 6pm Huddersfield v Warrington

ATHLETICS – BBC Three & Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm – Brussels Diamond League Final

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm Treaty Utd v Athlone Town

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Lyon v Bordeaux Bègles

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am Procore Championship

SUNDAY (Sep 15th)