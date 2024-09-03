Paralympics: Five athletes make finals after successful morning for Ireland

Five Irish athletes will compete for medals this evening after a successful morning for Team Ireland both in the pool and on the track in Paris.

Four swimmers – Barry McClements, Nicole Turner, Dearbhaile Brady, Róisín Ní Riain – progressed from the heats of their respective disciplines at the La Défense Arena to qualify for finals.

And in the Stade de France, Orla Comerford qualified for tonight’s T13 100m final after finishing first in her heat with a time of 12.02. The Raheny Shamrock sprinter is the third fastest qualifier overall.

McClements was the first of five Irish swimmers in the water during the morning session at the La Défense Arena, and the 22-year-old Down native produced a 1:05.36 to finish fourth in his S9 backstroke heat. It was enough to see the two-time Paralympian advance to the final as the eighth fastest qualifier.

Ellen Keane’s sixth-place finish in her S9 backstroke heat was not enough for the Dubliner to book a place in the evening session, but both Turner and Brady will be back in the pool after claiming qualifying spots for the final of the S6 50m butterfly.

Turner, who won silver in this event at the Tokyo Games, finished third in her heat with a time of 38.10. Brady finished fourth in the same heat with a time of 38.73. They are the fifth and sixth fastest qualifiers overall.

“This morning was about staying loose, getting rid out the nerves, having fun and coming back later and do my thing. I’m happy,” said Turner afterwards.

“All my friends and family will be there – my family were here the last day too – but all my friends came over last night. Those were the moments you missed from Tokyo. Tonight will be really nice.”

Orla Comerford of Ireland on her way to finishing first in her heat. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ní Riain, who has already won a silver medal at these Games, delivered another impressive swim as she finished second with a time of 2:30.75 in her SM13 individual medley heat. The Limerick swimmer advanced as the third fastest qualifier overall.

“The aim of this morning was just to get out and put down a good swim, make it back to tonight. I’m happy I did that,” she said.

“I’ll go back and have a look now and see where I can improve and pick up a couple of seconds for later, hopefully.

“It definitely does give you a bit of confidence [having swam in finals previously in the Games] but I always try to go out to ever race with a clear and fresh mind.

“I’ve had a couple of days off to get over that [silver medal race] and get my head straight for today. That was the aim of this morning, just get out and have a good swim.”

THE IRISH IN FINALS THIS EVENING (Irish time)

SWIMMING

16.37: Barry McClements – S9 100m backstroke final

17.05: Nicole Turner & Dearbhaile Brady – S6 50m butterfly final

19.04: Róisín Ní Riain – SM13 200mindividual medley final

ATHLETICS

19.13: Orla Comerford – T13 100m final