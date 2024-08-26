Paralympics: Complete day-by-day guide to the Irish athletes in action in Paris

*Subject to qualification (All times and dates subject to change)
Thursday, August 29th
Swimming
- 10am: Dearbhaile Brady, Nicole Turner (S6 50m freestyle heats)
- 10.30am: Róisín Ní Riain (S13 100m butterfly heats)
- 6.17pm: Dearbhaile Brady, Nicole Turner (S6 50m freestyle final)*
- 7.10pm: Róisín Ní Riain (S13 100m butterfly final)*
Cycling
- 11.58am: Richael Timothy (C1-3 3,000m Individual Pursuit qualifying)
- 12.58pm: Martin Gordon and Pilot, Damien Vereker and Pilot (B4 4,000m Individual Pursuit qualifying)
- 3.29pm: Richael Timothy (C1-3 3,000m Individual Pursuit final)*
- 4.04pm: Martin Gordon and Pilot, Damien Vereker and Pilot (B4 4,000m Individual Pursuit final)*
Archery
- 12pm: Kerrie Leonard (W2 Individual Compound Open Ranking Round)
Friday, August 30th
Archery
- From 8am: Kerrie Leonard (W2 Individual Compound Open Round of 16)*
Rowing
- 9.50am: Katie O’Brien and Tiarnán O’Donnell (Mixed PR2x heats)
Swimming
- 10.17am: Róisín Ní Riain (S13 100m backstroke heats)
- 10.32am: Ellen Keane (SB8 100m breaststroke heats)
Cycling
- 10.30am: Ronan Grimes (C4-5 1,000m Time Trial qualifiers)
- 1.12pm: Katie George Dunlevy and Pilot, Josephine Healion and Pilot (B 1,000m Time Trial qualifiers)
- 1.57pm: Ronan Grimes (C4-5 1,000m Time Trial final)*
- 3.34pm: Katie George Dunlevy and Pilot, Josephine Healion and Pilot (B 1,000m Time Trial final)*
- 6.44pm: Róisín Ní Riain (S13 100m backstroke final)*
- 7.12pm: Ellen Keane (Swimming, SB8 100m breaststroke final)*
Athletics
- 8.36pm: Greta Streimikyte (T13 1,500m heats)
Saturday, August 31st
Cycling
- 9am: Richael Timothy (C1-3 500m Time Trial qualifiers)
- 10.14am: Ronan Grimes (C4 4,000m Individual Pursuit qualifiers)
- 12.40pm: Richael Timothy (C1-3 500m Time Trial final)*
- 1.55pm: Ronan Grimes (C4 4,000m Individual Pursuit final)*
Rowing
- 9.50am: Katie O’Brien and Tiarnán O’Donnell (Mixed PR2x repechage)
Archery
- From 2.30pm: Kerrie Leonard (Archery, W2 Individual Compound Open quarter-final, semi-final, final)*
Athletics
- 6.10pm: Greta Streimikyte (Athletics, T13 1,500m final)*
Sunday, September 1st
Triathlon
- 7.15am: Cassie Cava (PTS4 final)
Rowing
- From 9.10am: Katie O’Brien and Tiarnán O’Donnell (Mixed PR2x A/B finals)
Cycling
- 10am: Martin Gordon and Pilot, Damien Vereker and Pilot (B 1,000m Time Trial qualifiers)
- 10.22am: Katie George Dunlevy and Pilot, Josephine Healion and Pilot (B 3,000m Individual Pursuit qualifiers)
- 12.51pm: Martin Gordon and Pilot, Damien Vereker and Pilot (B 1,000m Time Trial final)*
- 1.31pm: Katie George Dunlevy and Pilot, Josephine Healion and Pilot (B 3,000m Individual Pursuit final)*
Athletics
- 10.25am: Shauna Bocquet (T54 800m heats)
- 6.17pm: Shauna Bocquet (T54 800m final)*
Table Tennis
- From 4.45pm: Colin Judge (Class 3 Round of 32)
Monday, September 2nd
Triathlon
- 7.15am: Chloe MacCombe and guide, Judith MacCombe and guide (PTVI3 final)
Swimming
- 9.24am: Deaten Registe (SB14 100m breaststroke heats)
- 5.14pm: Deaten Registe (SB14 100m breaststroke final)*
Table Tennis
- From 12pm: Colin Judge (Class 3 Round of 16)*
Athletics
- 12.05pm: Shauna Bocquet (T54 1,500m heats)
Tuesday, September 3rd
Equestrian
- From 8am: Kate Kerr-Horan, Jessica McKenna (Grade III Individual)
- From 8am: Michael Murphy (Grade I Individual)
Swimming
- 8.37am: Barry McClements (Swimming, S9 100m backstroke heats)
- 8.45am: Ellen Keane (Swimming, S9 100m backstroke heats)
- 9.12am: Dearbhaile Brady, Nicole Turner (S6 50m butterfly heats)
- 10.20am: Róisín Ní Riain (SM13 200m IM heats)
- 4.37pm: Barry McClements (S9 100m backstroke final)*
- 4.44pm: Ellen Keane (S9 100m backstroke final)*
- 5.07pm: Dearbhaile Brady, Nicole Turner (S6 50m butterfly final)*
- 6.59pm: Róisín Ní Riain (SM13 200m IM final)*
Athletics
- 10am: Orla Comerford (T13 100m heats)
- 11.20am: Shauna Bocquet (T54 1,500m final)*
- 7.08pm: Orla Comerford (Athletics, T13 100m final)*
Table Tennis
- From 11.15am: Colin Judge (Class 3 quarter-finals)
Wednesday, September 4th
Equestrian
- From 8.30am: Sarah Slattery (Grade V Individual)
Cycling (Road)
- 8.30am: Damien Vereker and Pilot (B Individual Time Trial)
- 8.30am: Katie George Dunlevy and Pilot, Josephine Healion and Pilot (B Time Trial)
- 8.30am: Richael Timothy (C1-3 Individual Time Trial)
- 8.30am: Ronan Grimes (C4 Individual Time Trial)
Athletics
- 11.45: Shauna Bocquet (T54 100m heats)
- 7.43pm: Shauna Bocquet (Athletics, T54 100m final)*
Thursday, September 5th
Table Tennis
- 9am: Colin Judge (Table Tennis Class 3 semi-finals)*
- 5pm: Colin Judge (Table Tennis Class 3 final)*
Swimming
- 9.56am: Róisín Ní Riain (SB13 100m breaststroke heats)
- 6.22pm: Róisín Ní Riain (Swimming, SB13 100m breaststroke final)*
Friday, September 6th
Cycling (Road)
- 8.30am: Damien Vereker and Pilot (B Road Race)
- 8.30am: Katie George Dunlevy and Pilot, Josephine Healion and Pilot (B Road Race Race)
- 8.30am: Ronan Grimes (C4-5 Road Race)
Equestrian
- From 8.30: Michael Murphy, Kate Kerr-Horan, Sarah Slattery, Jessica McKenna (Team Event)
Swimming
- 9.33am: Barry McClements (S9 100m butterfly heats)
- 5.34pm: Barry McClements (S9 100m butterfly heats final)*
Athletics
- 9.43am: Aaron Shorten (T20 1,500m final)
Saturday, September 7th
Cycling (Road)
- 8.30am: Richael Timothy (Women’s C1-3 Road Race)
Equestrian
- From 8.30am: Michael Murphy, Kate Kerr-Horan, Sarah Slattery, Jessica McKenna (Grand Prix)*
Athletics
- 10.35am: Mary Fitzgerald (F40 Shot Put final)
Powerlifting
- 4pm: Britney Arendse (Up to 79kg final)
