Team GB’s Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

Team GB's Tom Daley announced his decision to retire following the Olympic Games in Paris. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

British diver Tom Daley has announced his retirement from the sport following the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 30-year-old, who won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021, revealed he has decided to call time on his career during an interview with British Vogue.

He added a fifth Olympic medal to his collection in Paris when he and his diving partner Noah Williams took silver in the men’s 10m synchro event.

Speaking to Vogue, Daley said: “It feels very, very surreal. I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.

“There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done.

“But when I walked out, and saw my husband (Lance) and kids (Robbie and Phoenix) and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this.

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.” – PA