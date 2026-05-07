All pools lead to LA as Mona McSharry confirms aim to compete at 2028 Olympics

Olympic bronze medal winner Mona McSharry has confirmed her intention to continue in competitive swimming until the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

The 25-year-old from Sligo won bronze in the 100m breaststroke in Paris 2024, finishing .01 of a second ahead of two joint fourth-place finishers. She believes she can be competitive again when the LA Games roll around in just over two years.

“We’re playing the long game for LA now,” she said. “When that’s the goal, that can be frustrating in the short term, when you want to go fast, but now it’s all about building to 2028 and I’m okay with that. You have to kind of look at the big picture.”

For five months after winning her Olympic bronze medal in Paris, McSharry didn’t dip her toe into a swimming pool. She rented a camper van with a college friend and they drove the length and breadth of the US western states – an adventure she says rekindled her competitive spirit.

McSharry will graduates from the University of Tennessee with a MA later this month. She said: “It’s definitely going to be different, but as far as training goes, it won’t change much. Financially, there will be challenges, but that’s why I’m so thankful for the funding I get from Sport Ireland. That allows me to be able to commit fully to swimming still, because I think it would be very hard to try and find a job and also train full-time.”

Of her decision to target the next Olympics, she added: “In the last few months, rather than having it as a thought in the back of my head, I started saying ‘LA’ out loud.”

Her decision was helped by performances at last month’s Irish Open in Bangor, when McSharry clocked 2:22.22, taking 0.02 seconds off the national 200m breaststroke record she set two years ago.

“I know I’m going to have to keep chipping away at my times but also that it won’t necessarily be linear. The 200m was frustrating for the last two years, but knowing that I will get there and need to stay patient is really important.”