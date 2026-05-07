Athletics

All pools lead to LA as Mona McSharry confirms aim to compete at 2028 Olympics

The Sligo swimmer won bronze at the 2024 Games but was undecided about her future until recently

Mona McSharry outlined the importance of Sport Ireland funding to her competitive swimming career. Photograph: Inpho/Andrea Staccioli
Mona McSharry outlined the importance of Sport Ireland funding to her competitive swimming career. Photograph: Inpho/Andrea Staccioli
Ian O'Riordan
Thu May 07 2026 - 17:342 MIN READ

Olympic bronze medal winner Mona McSharry has confirmed her intention to continue in competitive swimming until the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

The 25-year-old from Sligo won bronze in the 100m breaststroke in Paris 2024, finishing .01 of a second ahead of two joint fourth-place finishers. She believes she can be competitive again when the LA Games roll around in just over two years.

“We’re playing the long game for LA now,” she said. “When that’s the goal, that can be frustrating in the short term, when you want to go fast, but now it’s all about building to 2028 and I’m okay with that. You have to kind of look at the big picture.”

For five months after winning her Olympic bronze medal in Paris, McSharry didn’t dip her toe into a swimming pool. She rented a camper van with a college friend and they drove the length and breadth of the US western states – an adventure she says rekindled her competitive spirit.

READ MORE

‘I can compete with these people’: teen gymnast James Hickey reaches for the stars

Sharlene Mawdsley runs blistering anchor leg to book Ireland’s place at World Championships

Seán Tobin and Sorcha Nic Dhómhnaill take the honours in Dublin City Half Marathon

Ian O’Riordan: Sub-two-hour marathon record leaves the world of athletics asking ‘how?’

McSharry will graduates from the University of Tennessee with a MA later this month. She said: “It’s definitely going to be different, but as far as training goes, it won’t change much. Financially, there will be challenges, but that’s why I’m so thankful for the funding I get from Sport Ireland. That allows me to be able to commit fully to swimming still, because I think it would be very hard to try and find a job and also train full-time.”

Of her decision to target the next Olympics, she added: “In the last few months, rather than having it as a thought in the back of my head, I started saying ‘LA’ out loud.”

Her decision was helped by performances at last month’s Irish Open in Bangor, when McSharry clocked 2:22.22, taking 0.02 seconds off the national 200m breaststroke record she set two years ago.

“I know I’m going to have to keep chipping away at my times but also that it won’t necessarily be linear. The 200m was frustrating for the last two years, but knowing that I will get there and need to stay patient is really important.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics