Olympics at a glance: How all the Irish athletes fared on Day 13

Athletics

Kate O’Connor competed in both the shot put and 200m in the evening session, having earlier been on track in the 100m hurdles and in the field in the high jump.

O’Connor opened her campaign placing seventh in her heat of the 100m hurdles in a time of 14.02 yielding 967 points. A short time later the athletes were out again in the high jump with O’Connor performing really well to record a season’s best jump of 1.77m bagging 941 points.

In the shot put, the 23-year-old threw a best of 13.79m, down on her season’s best which is in excess of 14m. She was however particularly pleased with her 200m performance where she clocked a season’s best of 24.77, just 0.04 of a second off her personal best. O’Connor, who is coached by her father Michael, currently sits 19th after the opening four events, but has arguably her strongest of them, javelin, to look forward to tomorrow.

Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Golf

Leona Maguire endured another difficult day at Le Golf National in the Olympics golf competition which left her 21 shots off the lead of Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux and with nothing but pride to play for over the final two days.

Maguire’s 79 added up to 13-over-par 157 over two rounds and tied 57th of 60 players, with Stephanie Meadow marginally better at eight over after a 74 on day two, but also well off the pace and tied 52nd.

Both struggled with their driving on a course where the rough is particularly punishing, with Meadow losing almost five shots to the field in driving, and Maguire three shots.