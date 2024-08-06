Olympics day 11 live updates: Showjumpers in medal hunt, Harrington aims to retain her Tokyo gold

Irish in action at the Olympics on Tuesday

From 9am: Jake Passmore (Diving - 3m springboard preliminary round)

From 9am: Shane Sweetnam and Daniel Coyle (Showjumping - Individual final)

9.05am: Sophie O’Sullivan (Athletics - 1,500m heat one)

9.17am: Sarah Healy (Athletics - 1,500m heat two)

10.20am: Sharlene Mawdsley (Athletics - 400m repechage, heat one)

10.44am: Sophie Becker (Athletics - 400m repechage, heat four)

2.43pm: Finn Lynch (Sailing - Dinghy medal race)

4.30pm: Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy and Alice Sharpe (Cycling - Track team pursuit qualifying)

10.06pm: Kellie Harrington v Wenlu Yang (Boxing - 60kg final)

A message from Malachy Clerkin, our man at the showjumping: “Greetings from Versailles, which is baking under a merciless sun this morning. The showjumping final is underway and the course is proving difficult so far. Two clear rounds among the first 10 riders, Germany’s Christian Kukuk and Maikel van der Vleuten of the Netherlands. Ireland’s Daniel Coyle and Shane Sweetnam will be the third-last and second-last of the 30 riders to go, shortly after 10am Irish time.”

Athletics: From 10.20am, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker will attempt to qualify for the 400m semi-finals via the repechage. The first in each of the four races will go through, with the next two fastest qualifiers joining them. Mawdsley runs in the first heat, Becker in the fourth.

Athletics: Pure agony, Sarah Healy was caught right on the line in her 1,500m heat by New Zealand’s Maia Ramsden when it looked like she’d take sixth place and go through to the semi-finals. She finished in a time of 4:02:91. So, like Sophie O’Sullivan, Healy must go down the repechage route tomorrow if she is to make those semi-finals.

Athletics: Monday evening brought the gut-wrenching news that Ciara Mageean had to withdraw from today’s 1,500m heats due to an Achilles tendon injury. “I’m absolutely heartbroken not to be able to compete in my third Olympic Games,” she said. “I gave it everything to make it possible to be on the start line, but time was against me.” Ian O’Riordan reports on the latest of many injury setbacks for the Portaferry woman, at the very worst of times.

Athletics: Sophie O’Sullivan, the daughter of you-know-who (hint: Sonia), has finished seventh in the morning’s first 1,500m heat, just one place short of automatic qualification for the semi-finals - she now goes through to the repechage. It was a terrific run by O’Sullivan, a personal best of 4:00:23, in a race won by Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay (3:58:84), with Britain’s Laura Muir second. Sarah Healy is up next in heat two. There’s live coverage on the RTE News channel.

26 June 2024; Diver Jake Passmore during the Team Ireland Paris 2024 team announcement at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

Diving: First up for Ireland today is 19-year-old Jake Passmore in diving’s 3m springboard preliminary round. After his six dives, he needs to be in the top 18 to advance to the semi-finals.

Passmore is just the third Irish male diver to make it to an Olympic Games, after Eddie Heron, who competed in London in 1948, and Oliver Dingley, who qualified for Rio and Tokyo.

Born and raised in Bradford, his grandmother Elisabeth Barker from Dublin, Passmore has represented Ireland all along the way, winning the country’s first ever diving medal when taking bronze in the European Youth Championships in 2022.

His chief goal was qualifying for Los Angeles 2028, but two days before his 19th birthday, he got word that he was Paris-bound. “I almost don’t really have a word to describe the feeling,” he said of the news. “Not nervous ... I don’t know, absolutely blank.” Wishing the young fella well.

Showjumping: James Kann Cruz and Legacy, steered by Shane Sweetnam and Daniel Coyle, have hardly put a hoof wrong in these Olympic Games, so we probably shouldn’t have been hugely surprised by them having faultless rounds in yesterday’s qualifying for today’s individual final. Only France’s Julien Epaillard, on board Dubai Du Cedre, finished above them, so the three combinations will sit back and watch the first 27 competitors do their thing in Versailles before entering the arena. It’s live now on RTE2.

Kellie Harrington celebrates after being declared the winner in her Olympic semi-final against Beatriz Ferreira, 3/8/2024. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Good morning everyone. We had a break from medal-winning on Monday, but only because there were no medals to be won. Today? A whole different ball game, we’re gumming for more. Shane Sweetnam and Daniel Coyle are in the individual showjumping final, which gets under way at 9.0am this morning, having finished second and third, respectively, in the qualifying round. So, they’ll start second and third last in the 30-strong field.

And tonight, there’s the not so small matter of Kellie Harrington trying to upgrade her silver to gold when she takes on China’s Wenlu Yang in the 60kg final, the rather spectacular setting for the bout none other than Roland Garros which will host all the boxing finals.

Finn Lynch is through to today’s medal race in the dinghy event, but by his own calculation the best he can do is finish eighth, the points gap between himself and the leaders too wide.

In all, we have nine representatives in individual action today, as well as our women’s cycling track team pursuit quartet, so there’ll be a heap to keep an eye on. And athletics brings a string of must-not-miss finals, including the women’s 200m and the men’s long jump and 1500m where a lad by the name of Jakob Ingebrigtsen has half a chance of success.