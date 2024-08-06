Cole Hocker tears up 1,500m final script as he takes gold ahead of Josh Kerr

Cole Hocker of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 1,500m final ahead of Great Britain's Josh Kerry, with Yared Nuguse of the US third and Jakob Ingebrigsten in fourth. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

American Cole Hocker delivered one of the all-time Olympic shocks when he won the 1,500 metres gold with a stunning finish to blast past world champion Josh Kerr as defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen faded to fourth at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

The race had been billed as a showdown between Ingebrigtsen and Kerr and the Norwegian set a hot pace as he led coming into the last 200.

Great Britain’s Kerr, just as he did in last year’s world championships, surged past him and looked set for victory, only for Hocker to find a way through on the inside.

His winning time of three minutes 27.65 was an Olympic record and a massive personal best by more than three seconds.

READ MORE

Kerr posted a national record 3:27.79 and Yared Nuguse took bronze for the US in another huge PB of 3:27.80.

Ingebrigtsen finished fourth in a time faster than his Olympic record set in Tokyo, but the double world champion over 5,000m has another shot at a medal as he goes in the heats over that distance on Wednesday.

Ian O’Riordan’s report from the Stade de France to follow