Mary Hannigan: Paulie, Catty, Si and Fogs getting Ireland ready for the All Blacks

Paulie, Catty, Si and Fogs sounds a little like the 21st century version of Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich (ask your Granny), but they are, of course, Andy Farrell’s supporting cast who have played no small role in getting a mighty tune out of this Irish rugby team.

Gerry Thornley heard Jack Conan salute the quartet, better known to ourselves as Paul O’Connell, Mike Catt, Simon Easterby and John Fogarty, their latest task getting the team ready for Saturday’s quarter-final against a New Zealand side hellbent on avenging that series defeat on their own turf last year. That success, said Caelan Doris, contributed to the “massive belief” in this Irish squad, augmented by a 17-game winning streak.

But what of the Joe Schmidt factor? Will his presence in the All Blacks’ coaching team give them an inside track on the Irish players? Keith Earls dismissed the notion. “We have all changed our habits under this coaching staff,” he said. “We are certainly not the same team that played under Joe.”

Gerry, meanwhile, reckons that victories for Ireland, France, England and Wales next weekend would represent “the biggest shift in the balance of power in the history of the professional era”, although defending champions South Africa will, need it be said, be intent on skewering the hopes of one of the European contenders when they meet France on Sunday. They may well have to do so under a neutral flag, though, because of “their government’s continued noncompliance with the new World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code”.

The Battle of Culloden, Bonnie prince Charlie and Max Verstappen get a mention in Owen Doyle’s column on the officiating at the World Cup, the “over-forensic” interventions of the TMO leaving him decidedly peeved.

In soccer, Gavin Cummiskey reports on the likelihood of Ireland being confirmed as one of the co-hosts for Euro 2028 today, although we still await news on whether that will result in automatic qualification for the tournament.

The effort to qualify for Euro 2024 is proving to be a bit of a challenge, Greece up next for Stephen Kenny’s team at the Aviva on Friday. He should at least retain the services of coach John O’Shea, the FAI having no issue with him continuing in the role even if, as expected, he becomes Wayne Rooney’s assistant at Birmingham City.

What Kenny wouldn’t give for some of John Kiely’s Midas touch. He’s about to sign up for another two years at the helm of the Limerick hurling team which, writes Gordon Manning, “will attempt to go where no team has gone before by raising the Liam MacCarthy five times on the bounce” next year.

TV watch: The menu isn’t overflowing with options today, but if cricket’s your thing then you have two World Cup matches to watch, England v Bangladesh starting earlier this morning, with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka from 9.30am (Sky Sports Cricket).