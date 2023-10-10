Caelan Doris says Ireland’s belief based on more than a series win in New Zealand

Ireland's Caelan Doris is tackled by Finn Russell during victory over Scotland in the Rugby World Cup clash at the Stade de France, Paris. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ireland know what it’s like to run into a vengeful All Blacks.

When they had the temerity to beat them for the first time in 111 years at Soldier’s Field in 2016, and as Joe Schmidt put it at the time “poke the bear”, New Zealand responded with an almost spiteful revenge mission at the Aviva Stadium a fortnight later.

This Irish team went further than that in July last year with that historic 2-1 series win in New Zealand, and Beauden Barrett spoke of wanting a chance for revenge against Ireland before last Saturday’s win over Scotland ensured next Saturday’s monumental Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Paris came to pass.

However, that series win means Ireland have a level of belief in themselves and each other which, over the last 17 wins in a row, has became more and more palpable.

So when Caelan Doris speaks of this belief emanating from more than the series win in New Zealand, he is not being cocky or arrogant, merely stating the truth.

“Yeah, not just last summer but there’s been experiences this group has gone through over the last three or four years and the massive belief we have, massive belief in the plan, massive belief in our coaches and each other and it’s based on the performances we’ve had, the wins we’ve had, like in New Zealand last summer. But not just that solely, there’s a huge amount of belief.

“We know New Zealand are going to be a lot better than the last time we faced them. They’re sort of out the other side of their development phase and are playing very good stuff. So it’s a very exciting week to be a part of and it’s going to be a massive test.”

Doris has been a towering figure against both South Africa and Scotland. His carrying beyond contact has made Ireland’s exits so much more effective and consistently provided go-forward ball further up the field too.

His defensive work-rate, witness 22 tackles against Scotland, and counter-rucking has earned Ireland turnovers at key moments.

“We have a massive respect for their attack. Finn Russell is a bit of a maverick, he can do anything, so we had a lot of focus on our defence and then our belief in our attack as well. I’m pretty happy with my defensive performances, [now] try and bring a bit more in attack going forward.”

Doris’s value is just immense yet he believes that, like the team, there is more to come.

“Well from a personal point of view I definitely feel I can play a lot better. I’m sure a few of the other guys are felling that way as well,” he said, while maintaining they could have been more ruthless against Scotland.

But he chuckled when asked about Dan Sheehan’s try within two minutes of the scuffle that saw the hooker propelled over an advertisement hoarding.

“Yeah, it was class. We speak about being next-moment focused and when that sort of shit happens, just trying to punish them through our play as opposed to getting involved in too much of that. So it was pretty rewarding to see that happen.”

Supplementing Doris in the back row for the last 32 minutes, and for the first time in this World Cup, was Jack Conan.

“I’ve been here a few weeks on my holidays but the lads have been working hard and I’ve been doing sweet nothing rugby wise,” he joked at his own expense.

“No, it’s fantastic to be out there. Obviously, we started off incredibly well and you’re thinking I might get on a bit earlier here and get a few minutes. The lungs were hurting, I was blowing really hard but I was always going to be.

“As I said, there’s no amount of work in the gym or training that can get you really ready for international rugby, especially World Cups. I was happy enough with how it went. One silly penalty given away but if I get the opportunity to play next week, I’ll be better again and I look forward to that challenge if I do.”

Conan also believes that the series win in New Zealand can only imbue this team with confidence.

“It was a stigma a few years ago that we couldn’t beat them – we went what, 111-odd years without beating them – and it just proves that you can do it and it can be done.

“It doesn’t make it any easier because they’re still an unbelievable side and they’ve gone incredibly well in their pool, and they’ll be relishing the opportunity to play us again. So, we know we’ll have to be at our best.

“It’s great to be in a quarter-final and to push on and I just think this group loves a challenge and loves proving themselves over and over again. It’s something we’ve done incredibly well over the last few years and that comes from the confidence that Faz and the coaches have instilled in us.”

As for the secret to Farrell’s success?

“He just really gets it, more than any other coach I’ve ever played under or I’ve met. He just gets the game. He understands it and knows how to relay that to the players and how to big us up for the games and coach us in the right way.

“It’s the same for ‘Paulie’ [Paul O’Connell] and ‘Catty’ [Mike Catt] and ‘Si’ [Simon Easterby] and ‘Fogs’ [John Forarty], they’re unbelievable backroom and coaching staff. They’re, I think, the best in the world, and it’s an absolute joy to play for them.”