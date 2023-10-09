South Africa and Bermuda are the only two national anti-doping organisations out of over 200 not yet compliant with the new Wada code. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

South Africa are still facing the prospect of playing out the Rugby World Cup with a ban on displaying their national flag due to their government’s continued noncompliance with the new World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code.

The ban is due to come into effect this Saturday, the day before South Africa’s quarter-final showdown with hosts’ France in Paris, unless they can submit an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) within that same time frame.

Wada first announced the consequences last month, warning South Africa it had still failed to meet the “mandatory compliance” of the revised code, which came into effect on January 1st, 2021. All member countries are expected to comply, and South Africa were given a final deadline of October 13th.

South Africa and Bermuda are the only two national anti-doping organisations [Nados] out of over 200 not yet compliant with the new code. One of the main consequences of being non-compliant is not being allowed to participate under a national flag at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

“In the cases of the Bermuda and South Africa Nados, the noncompliance is a result of legislation not in line with the 2021 Code,” Wada said.

Back in April, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) received its first official warning from Wada that its policies are no longer “compliant” in the battle against doping.

However, it’s up to the South African government to update their anti-doping legislation in line with the new Wada code, and that certainly will not happen before this weekend.

The South Africa cricket team will face similar consequences at their World Cup, which is under way in India, unless they submit a similar appeal to Cas.

Zizi Kodwa, South Africa’s minister of sports, arts and culture, has already announced plans to appeal the Wada ruling to Cas; whether than happens in times remains to be seen.

“The declaration of Wada has no effect until October 13th,” Kodwa said. “However, when we lodge the appeal, it will suspend the consequences.

“It is disappointing that South Africa has been found to be non-compliant, despite this undertaking to pass legislation which meets the Wada code.

“The South African government process for promulgating legislation is thorough and comprehensive. Any legislation, including amendments, must meet the muster of the South African Constitution and cannot contradict or nullify any existing laws.”

South African Rugby Union (SARU) chief executive Rian Oberholzer also said “the matter is totally out of our hands”.

Under the non-compliance consequences, South Africa would also be banned from hosting, or bidding to host, international competitions.

The statement on those Wada consequences for South Africa and Bermuda can be found here.

On Sunday, South Africa assistant coach Daan Human was asked about the potential flag ban.

“I can’t really comment on it, but all I do know is the Springboks players are 100 per cent focused on the job, on what needs to be done this week,” he told planetrugby.com

“It doesn’t matter in which colour jersey, or a jersey without a flag on or even without the national anthem, I can tell you, and I can assure you of one thing, the boys who are here – our whole squad here who represent South Africa – they represent 60 million people back home, and they’re willing to fight for them.”

While noncompliance with the Wada code in this instance isn’t related to specific doping offences, that matter has also been raised in South Africa recently after outhalf Elton Jantjies in August tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol, though he denied any intentional ingesting of the substance.

The 33-year-old was initially part of the Springboks’ training squad before the Rugby World Cup, but wasn’t selected for the final 33 after a series of off-field issues saw him fall out of favour.