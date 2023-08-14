Angling notes: Loughrea man is world trout fly angling champion

Malcolm Naughton (left) from Loughrea, Co Galway, winner of the 2023 world cup trout angling championship on Lough Mask, with committee chairman Matt Lally.

Malcolm Naughton from Loughrea, Co Galway, is the new world cup trout fly angling champion for 2023. Against a backdrop of 400 competitors, this popular angler emerged with flying colours in the 70th year of the championships on Lough Mask.

The five-day event consists of four qualifiers with the final representing 25 per cent of the top anglers from each day. A boatman is also assigned to take out two anglers.

A new system introduced this year saw two fish brought in for weighing on qualifying days (additional fish to revert to card system) and four fish maximum on finals day. It worked extremely well, according to committee member Denis Kelleher.

Lawrence Gibb from Northern Ireland finished the competition in second place.

Malcolm said: “We fished along the Inishowen shoreline and Inishocht Bay all day. I caught two fish in the morning on wet fly, switched to dry fly which didn’t work, and on reverting back to wets I caught a further two.

“My flies consisted of Green Peter Hopper, Bright Orange Gorgeous George and Wet Mayfly. I had my four fish by 4pm,” he added.

For his magnificent effort, he received the world silver cup; Foley lake boat; 15hp Yamaha engine (RS Marine) and Sage fly rod (Gowen & Bradshaw).

Spare a thought for an unfortunate angler on qualifying day. Having boated a good-sized trout it slipped from his grip and jumped back into the water.

In Thursday’s heat, American visitor Conor Aucoin qualified with two good fish for 3.18lb. Unfortunately, as his holiday was due to expire, he missed out on the final.

Congratulations to the world cup committee for their hard work in organising this world-class event.

Results: 1, M Naughton, 4 fish, 5.3lb; 2, L Gibb, 3f, 4.9lb; 3, P Tracey, 4f, 4.3lb; 4, I Marshall, 3f, 4.2lb; 5, J Stafford, 3f, 4.1lb. Best overseas angler: Richard Hooper (Wales) and best junior: Martyn Fay.

New Ross carp challenge

With talk of bagging in the margins and multiple keep-nets required, expectations were high for the Tulla and District Angling Club coarse anglers for their carp challenge at Oaklands Lake in New Ross, Co Wexford.

Some found the going tough but everyone caught fish and hats off to Steve Guyett on peg 1 with over 53kg to win the challenge. Paul Ancliff had to let go of the cup for the first time in three years to take second position on 32.85kg, followed by Kevin Leahy with 21.55kg. Big shout to junior Fionn McKeogh who scooped the pleasure angler prize with 12.52kg along with a new seat box.

McDonald Cup on Saturday

The McDonald Cup competition is scheduled for Lough Sheelin this Saturday, August 19th. Entry fee of €25 will be taken at Kilnahard Pier with fishing from 11am to 6pm.

Reminder: The Stream Rehab competition is set for October 7th. Entry forms will be available from the end of this month.

If you have an angling story to share, please send to me at angling@irishtimes.com.