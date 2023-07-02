Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Wimbledon

The 2023 edition runs from Monday, July 3rd until Sunday, July 16th. After overtaking Rafa Nadal’s collection of 22 Grand Slam singles titles to become the most decorated male tennis player of all time, victory this month for Novak Djokovic would make it five Wimbledon victories in a row. Unlike the men’s game, the women’s singles competition is less predictable (there have been nine different players in the last five finals). Among the favourites will be last year’s champion, Elena Rybakina, and current world number one, Iga Swiatek. – BBC & Eurosport

British Grand Prix

The Formula One season is almost already at the halfway stage, with Silverstone being the 10th location on the 2023 calendar. There is something special about the British event, with it and the Italian Grand Prix being the only two grands prix staged during every season that the world championship has been held. Max Verstappen, who has dominated the sport in recent years, is already more than halfway to claiming the drivers’ title again. – Sky Sports & Channel 4

Hurling Championship

It’s early July so that must mean it’s time for the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals. That still sounds strange. But, ready or not, the semi-finals take place next Saturday and Sunday, with Limerick versus Galway and Kilkenny versus Clare. Can any team stop Limerick drive for four-in-a-row? – RTE & BBC

MONDAY (July 3rd)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am Netherlands v Oman

8am TENNIS – BBC 2, 10.30am-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon

CYCLING – TG4, 1.15pm-5.05pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 3 Tour de France

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (July 4th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am Zimbabwe v Scotland

8am RUGBY – Virgin Media Two – U20 World Cup – 10am Italy v Georgia ; 12.30pm Ireland v Fiji ; 3.30pm France v Wales ; 6pm South Africa v Argentina

; 12.30pm ; 3.30pm ; 6pm TENNIS – BBC 2, 11am-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon

CYCLING – TG4, 1.20pm-4.55pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 4 Tour de France

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 from 9.45pm – Women’s 1st T20 West Indies v Ireland

WEDNESDAY (July 5th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am West Indies v Oman

8am TENNIS – BBC 1, 11am-1pm, 3.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; BBC 2, 1pm-7pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon

CYCLING – TG4, 11.55am-5.10pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 5 Tour de France

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm – 2nd Women’s T20 England v Australia

THURSDAY (July 6th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am Scotland v Netherlands

8am CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 3rd Test D1 England v Australia

TENNIS – BBC 2, 11am-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Made in HimmerLand

CYCLING – TG4, noon-4.55pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, noon-5pm – Stage 6 Tour de France

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight John Deere Classic

SOCCER – RTE 2 – Women’s International – 8pm Rep of Ireland v France

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-4am US Women’s Open

CRICKET – BT Sport 3 from 9.45pm – Women’s 2nd T20 West Indies v Ireland

FRIDAY (July 7th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am Sri Lanka v West Indies

8am CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test D2 England v Australia

TENNIS – BBC 2, 11am-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Made in HimmerLand

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon; Channel 4, 12.25pm-1.35pm, 3.55pm-5.30pm British Grand Prix

CYCLING – TG4, 1.30pm-4.55pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm – Stage 7 Tour de France

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight John Deere Classic

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Warrington v St Helens

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-4am US Women’s Open

SATURDAY (July 8th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test D3 England v Australia

TENNIS – BBC 2, 11am-5pm; BBC 1, 12.20pm-9.15pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am; Channel 4, 11.45am-1.10pm, 2.10pm-4.30pm – Practice & Qualifying British Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Made in HimmerLand

CYCLING – TG4, 12.45pm-5.17pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm – Stage 8 Tour de France

CAMOGIE – RTE 2 – All-Ireland Quarter-final – 3.30pm Tipperary v Antrim

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Rugby Championship – 4.05pm South Africa v Australia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm John Deere Classic

RACING TG4, 5.20pm-8.30pm Bellewstown

GAA – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SHC Semi-final – 6pm Limerick v Galway

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm – 3rd Women’s T20 England v Australia

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Rugby Championship – 8.10pm Argentina v New Zealand

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 from 9.45pm – Women’s 3rd T20 West Indies v Ireland

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 10.15pm-2am US Women’s Open

SUNDAY (July 9th)