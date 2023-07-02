Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Wimbledon
The 2023 edition runs from Monday, July 3rd until Sunday, July 16th. After overtaking Rafa Nadal’s collection of 22 Grand Slam singles titles to become the most decorated male tennis player of all time, victory this month for Novak Djokovic would make it five Wimbledon victories in a row. Unlike the men’s game, the women’s singles competition is less predictable (there have been nine different players in the last five finals). Among the favourites will be last year’s champion, Elena Rybakina, and current world number one, Iga Swiatek. – BBC & Eurosport
British Grand Prix
The Formula One season is almost already at the halfway stage, with Silverstone being the 10th location on the 2023 calendar. There is something special about the British event, with it and the Italian Grand Prix being the only two grands prix staged during every season that the world championship has been held. Max Verstappen, who has dominated the sport in recent years, is already more than halfway to claiming the drivers’ title again. – Sky Sports & Channel 4
Hurling Championship
It’s early July so that must mean it’s time for the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals. That still sounds strange. But, ready or not, the semi-finals take place next Saturday and Sunday, with Limerick versus Galway and Kilkenny versus Clare. Can any team stop Limerick drive for four-in-a-row? – RTE & BBC
MONDAY (July 3rd)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am Netherlands v Oman
- TENNIS – BBC 2, 10.30am-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon
- CYCLING – TG4, 1.15pm-5.05pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 3 Tour de France
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (July 4th)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am Zimbabwe v Scotland
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Two – U20 World Cup – 10am Italy v Georgia; 12.30pm Ireland v Fiji; 3.30pm France v Wales; 6pm South Africa v Argentina
- TENNIS – BBC 2, 11am-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon
- CYCLING – TG4, 1.20pm-4.55pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 4 Tour de France
- CRICKET – BT Sport 2 from 9.45pm – Women’s 1st T20 West Indies v Ireland
WEDNESDAY (July 5th)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am West Indies v Oman
- TENNIS – BBC 1, 11am-1pm, 3.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; BBC 2, 1pm-7pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon
- CYCLING – TG4, 11.55am-5.10pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 5 Tour de France
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm – 2nd Women’s T20 England v Australia
THURSDAY (July 6th)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am Scotland v Netherlands
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 3rd Test D1 England v Australia
- TENNIS – BBC 2, 11am-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Made in HimmerLand
- CYCLING – TG4, noon-4.55pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, noon-5pm – Stage 6 Tour de France
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight John Deere Classic
- SOCCER – RTE 2 – Women’s International – 8pm Rep of Ireland v France
- GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-4am US Women’s Open
- CRICKET – BT Sport 3 from 9.45pm – Women’s 2nd T20 West Indies v Ireland
FRIDAY (July 7th)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am Sri Lanka v West Indies
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test D2 England v Australia
- TENNIS – BBC 2, 11am-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Made in HimmerLand
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon; Channel 4, 12.25pm-1.35pm, 3.55pm-5.30pm British Grand Prix
- CYCLING – TG4, 1.30pm-4.55pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm – Stage 7 Tour de France
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight John Deere Classic
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Warrington v St Helens
- GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-4am US Women’s Open
SATURDAY (July 8th)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test D3 England v Australia
- TENNIS – BBC 2, 11am-5pm; BBC 1, 12.20pm-9.15pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm Wimbledon
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am; Channel 4, 11.45am-1.10pm, 2.10pm-4.30pm – Practice & Qualifying British Grand Prix
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Made in HimmerLand
- CYCLING – TG4, 12.45pm-5.17pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm – Stage 8 Tour de France
- CAMOGIE – RTE 2 – All-Ireland Quarter-final – 3.30pm Tipperary v Antrim
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Rugby Championship – 4.05pm South Africa v Australia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm John Deere Classic
- RACING TG4, 5.20pm-8.30pm Bellewstown
- GAA – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SHC Semi-final – 6pm Limerick v Galway
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm – 3rd Women’s T20 England v Australia
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Rugby Championship – 8.10pm Argentina v New Zealand
- CRICKET – BT Sport 2 from 9.45pm – Women’s 3rd T20 West Indies v Ireland
- GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 10.15pm-2am US Women’s Open
SUNDAY (July 9th)
- UFC – BT Sport 1 from 3am Alex Volkanovski v Yair Rodriguez
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix – WCQ Super 6 – 8am Final from Zimbabwe
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test D4 England v Australia
- TENNIS – BBC 2, 11am-3.30pm, 8pm-9pm; BBC 1, 12.15pm-8pm; Eurosport, 10am-9pm – Day 7 Wimbledon
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – Noon Hull KR v Hull FC
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Made in HimmerLand
- CYCLING – ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; Eurosport 1, noon-5.30pm – Stage 9 Tour de France
- GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland MFC Final – 1pm Derry v Monaghan
- CAMOGIE – RTE 2 – All-Ireland Quarter-final – 1.30pm Kilkenny v Cork
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 & Channel 4 from 1.30pm British Grand Prix
- GAA – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SHC Semi-final – 4pm Kilkenny v Clare
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm John Deere Classic
- GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 8pm-2am US Women’s Open
- GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.15pm The Sunday Game