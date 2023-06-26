Angling notes: Galway Fishery and Moy Fishery reopens

Mark Theedom from Erne Anglers AC, winner of the Rosslea Lakes Festival in Co Fermanagh

Salmon anglers will be glad to hear that the Galway Fishery and Moy Fishery have reopened for angling from last Tuesday, June20th.

Management at both fisheries will be contacting anglers over the coming days who have confirmed bookings. Those who had fishing cancelled due to the elevated temperatures will be refunded in due course.

Note: Inland Fisheries Ireland may be required to close both fisheries and other state-owned fisheries if water temperatures rise to levels considered unsafe over the summer months.

The Moy Fishery can be contacted on 096-21332 or moyfishery@fisheriesireland.ie. The Galway Fishery’s contact is 091-562388 or matt.varley@fisheriesireland.ie.

On four lakes

Mark Theedom from Erne Anglers AC took overall pole position at the two-day Rosslea Lakes Festival in Co Fermanagh with a catch of 25.625 kg. The event was played out on four lakes within the scope of Rosslea, namely Killyfole, Inver, Gavins and Lyons, under the auspices of the National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland.

Killyfole dominated weights on day one with Tommy Dowd (13.400 kg) on Peg 9 followed by Derek Buckley on Inver 2 (10.800 kg) and pipping Rodney Topping on K2 with bream in his catch of 10.200 kg.

Ewan Weed won on Lyons with 3.750 kg, Brenton Sweeney came out tops on Gavins with 5.535 kg and Niall McKittrick on Inver with 5.200 kg.

Theedom won day two with a pole catch of 17.100 kg on Killyfole Peg 9, way in advance of Sweeney on Lyons Peg 1 with 8.725 kg.

Results: 1, Mark Theedom, 25.625 kg (£350); 2, Tommy Dowd, 16.125kg (£300); 3, Brenton Sweeney, 14.050 kg (£250). An average weight of 7 kg per angler was caught over the two days.

[ James Wellwood (14) is a rising star of Irish coarse angling ]

Hot fishing

In a very hot and humid day, Sid Baldock from Leigh in UK clinched the two-day international festival hosted by Royal Enfield Coarse AC on the royal canal in the Blackshade area in Co Meath.

Anglers found it quite difficult to hit double figures in such conditions but it was Baldock who took top honours over the two days with a catch of 13lb 15oz to receive the Progressive Genetics Perpetual Cup along with the Fred Moss Memorial Cup.

Results: 1, S Baldock; 2, D Walmsley; 3, N Sutton; 4, J Kelly, 5, J Pilling.

The club went on to enjoy some pristine fish at the annual night match at Blackshade which Pat Bartley won with 26lb.

Rainbow with a Cat’s Whisker

Annamoe Trout Fishery in Co Wicklow produced a great rainbow trout for Jimmy Kelly last Wednesday, using a Cat’s Whisker on an intermediate line.

Untagged

A Sligo angler has been convicted of a breach of fisheries legislation for illegal salmon angling. Mark Cawley was observed in possession of an untagged salmon at Rockwood Parade on the Garavogue river.

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s (IFI) director, Mary Walsh, said: “The Garavogue river is open to catch-and-release fishing only. I commend the surveillance operations carried out by our fisheries protection officers which led to this conviction.”

Mr Cawley was convicted at Sligo District Court and fined €250 for breach of Section 182 of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act, 1959 (possession of salmon unlawfully captured), and ordered to pay costs to IFI of €675 and €106.66 in expenses.