Bradley insists there’s more to come from champions Rovers

Leon Pöhls celebrates following Shamrock Rovers' victory over Derry City at the Brandywell. The German goalkeeper has taken over in goal from Alan Mannus will be out for several weeks due to a finger injury. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Fresh from an impressive 2-0 away win at putative main title rivals Derry City on Monday, it’s 10 games unbeaten now for Shamrock Rovers, including six wins from their last seven.

Ominously for any potential pretenders to their title, Stephen Bradley insists there is more to come from his champions in advance of Friday night’s big Dublin derby. All the more interesting given leaders Bohemians arrive at Tallaght Stadium enjoying their 10th week top of the table.

Declan Devine’s side were 10 points ahead of then eighth-placed Rovers on St Patrick’s Day. That’s down to four now as Rovers’ win in Derry moved them second, their highest position of the season to date.

“No, not yet. I don’t think so,” said the Rovers manager when asked if his side are at their optimum level. “We usually do that around midseason. I definitely think we are getting better. I don’t think performances have improved dramatically to what they were. I’ve said that.

“But results have, obviously. We’re definitely improving in that aspect, scoring more and conceding less which always helps. But there is definitely a lot more to come from the group.”

Having dislocated and broken a finger in Derry, goalkeeper Alan Mannus will be out for several weeks. Despite intermittent game time, Bradley has every faith in replacement Leon Pohls, who saved a penalty when coming on at the Brandywell.

“He has played in this game before over in Dalymount two years back,” said Bradley of his German goalkeeper. “The reason we played him in Europe last year was for situations like this, to get him that big game experience.

“He played at Djurgårdens where there were 20-odd thousand at the game. He played in a few European games. He’s not a 19-year-old kid who has never played a game. He’s played some big games for us and he’ll be fine. He’s ready to go.”

Midfielders Dylan Watts and Seán Kavanagh remain out though defender Sean Gannon and winger Liam Burt are back fit.

Bohemians’ manager Declan Devine said there was much to learn from his side’s 2-0 home defeat to Rovers last month.

“We go into this game with our eyes wide open,” said Devine whose only absentee is injured striker James Akintunde.

“We know the intensity we have to bring and we know what it means to players, players’ families and supporters. We certainly won’t be going there to sit back. We’ve got to go there and try to attack, and be better defensively than we were when we played them at home.”

Friday night’s fixtures (7.45)

Premier Division

Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic

Drogheda United v Derry City

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

Shelbourne v UCD

First Division

Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps

Galway United v Waterford

Kerry FC v Longford Town

Treaty United v Athlone Town

Wexford v Bray Wanderers