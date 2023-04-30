Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Airtricity League

If you haven’t been following the top-flight of domestic football this season, well, you’ve been missing out. Two big matches are scheduled to be show on RTÉ this week – with Derry City hosting Shamrock Rovers on Monday evening, before Bohs visit Tallaght Stadium on Friday. It’s early in the season, of course, but these two clashes – featuring the top three teams in the Premier Division table – have the potential to make a big impact on the title race. – Monday & Friday, RTÉ

Giro d’Italia

The “Grand Tours” is the term for cycling’s big three road races – Vuelta a España, Tour de France and the first one on the calendar each year, Giro d’Italia. The 2023 Giro begins next Saturday in the small coastal town of Ortona, before, after winding its way around Italy for three weeks, finishing just a couple of hundred kilometres from where it began, in Rome on May 28th. Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who won last year’s Vuelta a España, and Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who took the previous three Vueltas, will start as favourites to claim the Giro d’Italia crown. Also at the start-line, hopefully, will be Irish riders Ben Healy and Eddie Dunbar. – May 6th-28th, Eurosport

All-Ireland League Final

Clontarf and Terenure College will meet next weekend in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland League Division 1A decider. In 2022, Clontarf claimed the top-flight domestic rugby title with a 29-23 victory, and they’ll be hoping to repeat the feat over their Dublin rivals on Sunday afternoon at the Aviva Stadium. – Sunday, TG4

MONDAY (May 1st)

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1pm – Stage 1 La Vuelta Femenina

SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm World Championship Final

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 1pm Rotherham v Middlesbrough

HORSE RACING – TG4, 1.40pm-5.40pm The Curragh & Down Royal

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.30pm Blackburn v Luton

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League Semi-final – 5.45pm Arsenal (2) v VfL Wolfsburg (2)

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Mallorca v At Bilbao ; 8pm Sevilla v Girona

; 8pm SOCCER – RTE 2 – AL Premier Division – 7.15pm Derry City v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Leicester v Everton

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend action

RUGBY – RTE 2, 11pm-11.30pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (May 2nd)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.15pm – Stage 2 La Vuelta Femenina

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Barcelona v Osasuna ; 9pm R Sociedad v R Madrid

; 9pm SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Udinese v Napoli

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Toulouse v Lens

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Arsenal v Chelsea

WEDNESDAY (May 3rd)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am – 3rd ODI Pakistan v New Zealand

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.15pm – Stage 3 La Vuelta Femenina

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 5pm Juventus v Lecce

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Serie A – 5pm Atalanta v Spezia ; 8pm Verona v Inter

; 8pm SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Serie A – 5pm Salernitana v Fiorentina ; 8pm Lazio v Sassuolo

; 8pm SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Serie A – 5pm Sampdoria v Torino

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Valencia v Villarreal ; 9pm At Madrid v Cádiz

; 9pm SOCCER – BBC Three – Women’s Super League – 7.15pm Chelsea v Liverpool

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Man City v West Ham

SOCCER – BT Sport 5 – Serie A – 8pm Milan v Cremonese

SOCCER – BT Sport 6 – Serie A – 8pm Monza v Roma

THURSDAY (May 4th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Italian Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.15pm – Stage 4 La Vuelta Femenina

SOCCER – LaLiga & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Girona v Mallorca ; 9pm At Bilbao v R Betis

; 9pm SOCCER – LaLiga & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6.30pm Sevilla v Espanyol ; 9pm R Vallecano v R Valladolid

; 9pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Wells Fargo Championship

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.45pm – Manchester Premier League

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Women’s Premier League – 7pm Celtic v Rangers

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Huddersfield v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Empoli v Bologna

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Brighton v Man Utd

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Hull FC v Wigan

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA International Crown

FRIDAY (May 5th)

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Highlanders v Chiefs

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am – 4th ODI Pakistan v New Zealand

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-2.45pm – Stage 5 La Vuelta Femenina

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Italian Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Wells Fargo Championship

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 6pm – Practice Miami Grand Prix

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 7.30pm Arsenal v Leicester

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC Quarter-final – 7.35pm Ulster v Connacht

SOCCER – RTE 2 – AL Premier Division – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 7.45pm Catalans Dragons v St Helens

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA International Crown

SATURDAY (May 6th)

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 3.05am Fijian Drua v Hurricanes ; 5.35am Crusaders v W Force ; 8.05am Blues v Moana Pasifika ; 10.35am Reds v Waratahs

; 5.35am ; 8.05am ; 10.35am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Italian Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.45pm – Stage 1 Giro d’Italia

HORSE RACING – Virgin Media One & ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket, Goodwood & Thirsk

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Serie A – 2pm Milan v Lazio ; 5pm Roma v Inter ; 7.45pm Cremonese v Spezia

; 5pm ; 7.45pm RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports – URC Quarter-final – 2.30pm Stormers v Bulls

GAA – TG4 from 3pm – All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-finals (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 3pm Man City v Leeds ; 5.30pm Liverpool v Brentford

; 5.30pm RUGBY – Channel 4 – 3.45pm European Wheelchair Semi-final

SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 – 4pm Nice v Rennes

RUGBY – BT Sport 2 – English Premiership – 4pm Bristol v Gloucester

RUGBY – BT Sport 3 – English Premiership – 4pm Bath v Saracens

RUGBY – RTE 2 & Premier Sports – URC Quarter-final – 5pm Leinster v Sharks

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Wells Fargo Championship

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 5.30pm – Practice & Qualifying Miami Grand Prix

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 6pm Reims v Lille; 8pm Lens v Marseille

BOXING – Sky Sports Action & Showcase from 7pm Joshua Buatsi v Pawel Stepien

RUGBY – RTE 2, TG4 & Premier Sports – URC Quarter-final – 7.35pm Glasgow v Munster

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Copa del Rey – 9pm R Madrid v Osasuna

SAILING – Sky Sports Mix, 10.30pm-midnight – San Francisco SailGP Grand Final

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA International Crown

SUNDAY (May 7th)