Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Airtricity League
If you haven’t been following the top-flight of domestic football this season, well, you’ve been missing out. Two big matches are scheduled to be show on RTÉ this week – with Derry City hosting Shamrock Rovers on Monday evening, before Bohs visit Tallaght Stadium on Friday. It’s early in the season, of course, but these two clashes – featuring the top three teams in the Premier Division table – have the potential to make a big impact on the title race. – Monday & Friday, RTÉ
Giro d’Italia
The “Grand Tours” is the term for cycling’s big three road races – Vuelta a España, Tour de France and the first one on the calendar each year, Giro d’Italia. The 2023 Giro begins next Saturday in the small coastal town of Ortona, before, after winding its way around Italy for three weeks, finishing just a couple of hundred kilometres from where it began, in Rome on May 28th. Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who won last year’s Vuelta a España, and Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who took the previous three Vueltas, will start as favourites to claim the Giro d’Italia crown. Also at the start-line, hopefully, will be Irish riders Ben Healy and Eddie Dunbar. – May 6th-28th, Eurosport
All-Ireland League Final
Clontarf and Terenure College will meet next weekend in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland League Division 1A decider. In 2022, Clontarf claimed the top-flight domestic rugby title with a 29-23 victory, and they’ll be hoping to repeat the feat over their Dublin rivals on Sunday afternoon at the Aviva Stadium. – Sunday, TG4
MONDAY (May 1st)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1pm – Stage 1 La Vuelta Femenina
- SNOOKER – BBC 2, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm World Championship Final
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 1pm Rotherham v Middlesbrough
- HORSE RACING – TG4, 1.40pm-5.40pm The Curragh & Down Royal
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.30pm Blackburn v Luton
- SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League Semi-final – 5.45pm Arsenal (2) v VfL Wolfsburg (2)
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Mallorca v At Bilbao; 8pm Sevilla v Girona
- SOCCER – RTE 2 – AL Premier Division – 7.15pm Derry City v Shamrock Rovers
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Leicester v Everton
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend action
- RUGBY – RTE 2, 11pm-11.30pm Against the Head
TUESDAY (May 2nd)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.15pm – Stage 2 La Vuelta Femenina
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Barcelona v Osasuna; 9pm R Sociedad v R Madrid
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Udinese v Napoli
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Toulouse v Lens
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Arsenal v Chelsea
WEDNESDAY (May 3rd)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am – 3rd ODI Pakistan v New Zealand
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.15pm – Stage 3 La Vuelta Femenina
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 5pm Juventus v Lecce
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Serie A – 5pm Atalanta v Spezia; 8pm Verona v Inter
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Serie A – 5pm Salernitana v Fiorentina; 8pm Lazio v Sassuolo
- SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Serie A – 5pm Sampdoria v Torino
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Valencia v Villarreal; 9pm At Madrid v Cádiz
- SOCCER – BBC Three – Women’s Super League – 7.15pm Chelsea v Liverpool
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Man City v West Ham
- SOCCER – BT Sport 5 – Serie A – 8pm Milan v Cremonese
- SOCCER – BT Sport 6 – Serie A – 8pm Monza v Roma
THURSDAY (May 4th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Italian Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.15pm – Stage 4 La Vuelta Femenina
- SOCCER – LaLiga & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Girona v Mallorca; 9pm At Bilbao v R Betis
- SOCCER – LaLiga & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6.30pm Sevilla v Espanyol; 9pm R Vallecano v R Valladolid
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Wells Fargo Championship
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.45pm – Manchester Premier League
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Women’s Premier League – 7pm Celtic v Rangers
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Huddersfield v Sheffield Utd
- SOCCER BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Empoli v Bologna
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Brighton v Man Utd
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Hull FC v Wigan
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA International Crown
FRIDAY (May 5th)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Highlanders v Chiefs
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am – 4th ODI Pakistan v New Zealand
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-2.45pm – Stage 5 La Vuelta Femenina
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Italian Open
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Wells Fargo Championship
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 6pm – Practice Miami Grand Prix
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 7.30pm Arsenal v Leicester
- RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC Quarter-final – 7.35pm Ulster v Connacht
- SOCCER – RTE 2 – AL Premier Division – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 7.45pm Catalans Dragons v St Helens
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA International Crown
SATURDAY (May 6th)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 3.05am Fijian Drua v Hurricanes; 5.35am Crusaders v W Force; 8.05am Blues v Moana Pasifika; 10.35am Reds v Waratahs
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Italian Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.45pm – Stage 1 Giro d’Italia
- HORSE RACING – Virgin Media One & ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket, Goodwood & Thirsk
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Serie A – 2pm Milan v Lazio; 5pm Roma v Inter; 7.45pm Cremonese v Spezia
- RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports – URC Quarter-final – 2.30pm Stormers v Bulls
- GAA – TG4 from 3pm – All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-finals (TBA)
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 3pm Man City v Leeds; 5.30pm Liverpool v Brentford
- RUGBY – Channel 4 – 3.45pm European Wheelchair Semi-final
- SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 – 4pm Nice v Rennes
- RUGBY – BT Sport 2 – English Premiership – 4pm Bristol v Gloucester
- RUGBY – BT Sport 3 – English Premiership – 4pm Bath v Saracens
- RUGBY – RTE 2 & Premier Sports – URC Quarter-final – 5pm Leinster v Sharks
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Wells Fargo Championship
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 5.30pm – Practice & Qualifying Miami Grand Prix
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 6pm Reims v Lille; 8pm Lens v Marseille
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action & Showcase from 7pm Joshua Buatsi v Pawel Stepien
- RUGBY – RTE 2, TG4 & Premier Sports – URC Quarter-final – 7.35pm Glasgow v Munster
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Copa del Rey – 9pm R Madrid v Osasuna
- SAILING – Sky Sports Mix, 10.30pm-midnight – San Francisco SailGP Grand Final
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA International Crown
SUNDAY (May 7th)
- UFC – BT Sport 1 from 3am Aljamain Sterling v Henry Cejudo
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 5.35am Melbourne Rebels v Brumbies
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11am-4.45pm – Stage 2 Giro d’Italia
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am – 5th ODI Pakistan v New Zealand
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Serie A – 11.30am Atalanta v Juventus; 2pm Udinese v Sampdoria; 5pm Napoli v Fiorentina; 7.45pm Lecce v Hellas Verona
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Noon League 1 match (TBA)
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – Noon Angers v Monaco; 2pm Nantes v Strasbourg; 4.05pm Lyon v Montpellier; 7.45pm Troyes v PSG
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Italian Open
- HORSE RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.10pm Newmarket, Hamilton & Salisbury
- GAA – RTE 2 – Connacht SFC Final – 1.45pm Galway v Sligo; Munster SFC Final – 4pm Kerry v Clare
- SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Serie A – 2pm Torino v Monza
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 2.15pm Hearts v Celtic
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Irish Cup Final – 2.30pm Ballymena Utd v Crusaders
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Bundesliga – 2.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Köln; 4.30pm B Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg
- RUGBY – TG4 – All-Ireland League Men’s Final – 3pm Clontarf v Terenure College
- RUGBY – Channel 4 – 3pm European Wheelchair Final
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 4.30pm Newcastle v Arsenal
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Wells Fargo Championship
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 6.45pm Chelsea v Everton
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 7pm West Ham v Man Utd
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 7pm Miami Grand Prix
- GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2
- SAILING – Sky Sports Mix, 10.30pm-midnight – San Francisco SailGP Grand Final
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA International Crown