Angling Notes: top honours for Inland Fisheries Ireland

The Inland Fisheries Ireland team with their ESRI Ireland’s Community Engagement award, from left: Pat Mannix, Claire Colfer, Eoin Leonard, William Roche and Diarmuid Ryan.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has received the ESRI Ireland’s Community Engagement award for work carried out as part of the IMREC (Irish Marine Recreational Angling Survey) project.

The award recognises organisations that demonstrate excellence in communicating with citizens, promoting informed decision-making and supporting community engagement on important initiatives.

The angler diary web app, developed using ArcGIS Survey123 technology, turns sea anglers into citizen scientists by enabling them to gather and upload real-time information about their catches.

This information is then transferred to a shared repository ArcGIS Hub, which gives a community engagement platform that organises people, data and tools through information-driven initiatives.

Importantly, the free IMREC web app provides the angler with a personal electronic diary of their fishing activity visible only to them. The information acknowledges anglers as important fisheries stakeholders and will be used to support management and conservation decisions at national and EU level.

To sign up to the angler diary, go to: www.fisheriesireland.ie/what-we-do/research/marine-recreational-fishery-in-ireland-mrec.

Pat Mannix, data manager at IFI, said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of the project team. We would like to thank ESRI Ireland for this honour and look forward to continuing our work in community engagement with GIS.”

Two convicted of illegal fishing at Bantry District Court

Two ex-driftnet fishermen were convicted of illegal fishing at a sitting of Bantry District Court on 23rd February, 2023. Judge James McNulty heard evidence at an earlier sitting of an operation by fisheries staff at Garnish Bay which resulted in the seizure of an illegal 523 metre net, eight salmon and a van.

On hearing that both men had previously been convicted of illegal fishing and benefited from a hardship scheme introduced to compensate fishers who ceased salmon fishing, Judge McNulty ordered both men to come to court with banker’s drafts of €2,000 each.

On finalising the case at the February 23rd court sitting, Judge McNulty imposed fines of €2,000 each for breaches of Section 285(a) of the Fisheries Act 1959 (as amended) and ordered each to pay €250 contribution to IFI’s expenses.

Eight salmon seized by fisheries staff at Garnish Bay, Co Cork

Orders of Forfeiture were made in relation to the salmon and net. Each defendant was also found guilty of a breach of Article 3 of ByeLaw no. 857 of 2009 and Section 182(2) of the 1959 Act, which were taken into consideration.

Sean Long, director at Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), welcomed the conviction, reiterating that illegal netting of migrating salmon can wipe out an entire year-class in rivers.

“This case sends out a clear message to those involved in illegal fishing that IFI will use its full powers under the law to prosecute offenders through the courts.”

