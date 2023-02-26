Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

European Indoor Championships

The 2023 edition of the competition – which is held every two years - takes place at the Ataköy Arena in Istanbul, Turkey over four days this week. Ireland’s entry includes twice European Indoor 800 metres medallist Mark English, World Indoor 60 metres Hurdles finalist Sarah Lavin, Commonwealth Games Hepathlon medallist Kate O’Connor and national 60 metres record breaker Israel Olatunde. The Irish women’s 4x400 metres relay team will compete in a straight final (as one of only six qualifying nations). – Thursday-Sunday, BBC & RTE

Formula 1

The new season is ready to go, with the first stop being Bahrain next weekend in a championship schedule that involves 23 locations (and 20 countries) around the world. The two main titles are, of course, the World Drivers’ Champion and World Constructors’ Champion - with Max Verstappen the reigning Drivers’ Champion, and his team, Red Bull Racing, the reigning Constructors’ Champion. The Belgian-Dutch driver and his team will begin the season as favourites again - though others, such as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and George Russell (and Mercedes, Ferrari and Alpine) will have a big say during the 2023 championship. – Friday-Sunday, Sky Sports F1

Women’s English League Cup Final

Two of the giants of women’s club soccer can’t seem to avoid each other at the moment. In January, a late Chelsea goal rescued a 1-1 draw in the Super League. A sign of the growth of the game is the attendance that day at the Emirates Stadium was 46,811. After a fifth round meeting in the FA Cup on Sunday at Kingsmeadow, the two will meet again next Sunday – this time with a trophy on the line. As if the decider in Selhurst Park needed any more spice, recent transfer speculation has linked Republic of Ireland star Katie McCabe with a switch from Arsenal to Chelsea. - Sunday, BBC

MONDAY (Feb 27th)

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup - 3pm St Michael’s v Clongowes

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Serie A - 5.30pm Hellas Verona v Fiorentina; 7.45pm Lazio v Sampdoria

7.45pm RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

SOCCER Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Swansea City v Rotherham Utd

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Villarreal v Getafe

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 9.30pm - 2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v England

TUESDAY (Feb 28th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7am - 1st Test, D1 South Africa v West Indies

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.30pm GP Le Samyn

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Cremonese v Roma ; 7.45pm Juventus v Torino

; 7.45pm SOCCER - ITV4 & Premier Sports 2 - FA Cup - 7.15pm Stoke City v Brighton

SOCCER - BBC Red Button - FA Cup - 7.30pm Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers

SOCCER - BBC 1 - FA Cup - 7.45pm Fulham v Leeds Utd

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button - Championship - 7.45pm Preston NE v Coventry City

SOCCER - UTV & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup - 8pm Bristol City v Manchester City

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship - 8pm Luton Town v Millwall

WEDNESDAY (Mar 1st)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - 1st Test, D2 South Africa v West Indies

SOCCER - ITV4 & Premier Sports 2 - FA Cup - 7.15pm Southampton v Grimsby

SOCCER - BBC Red Button - FA Cup - 7.30pm Burnley v Fleetwood Town

SOCCER - UTV & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup - 7.45pm Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd

SOCCER - BBC 1 - FA Cup - 7.55pm Sheffield Utd v Tottenham

THURSDAY (Mar 2nd)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-7.30am LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - 1st Test, D3 South Africa v West Indies

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational

ATHLETICS - BBC 2, 3.30pm-7pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-10.30pm European Indoor Championships

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

FRIDAY (Mar 3rd)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am 76ers @ Mavericks; 3am Clippers @ Warriors

3am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-7.30am LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship

ATHLETICS - BBC 2, 5.45am-10.30am, 3.30pm-7pm; RTE 2, 4pm-7pm European Indoor Championships

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 7am Crusaders v Highlanders ; 9.10am Melbourne Rebels v Hurricanes

; 9.10am CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - 1st Test, D4 South Africa v West Indies

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11am - Practice Bahrain Grand Prix

DARTS - ITV4, 11.45am-5pm, 7pm-11pm UK Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Munster v Scarlets

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Glasgow v Zebre

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - English Premiership - 7.45pm Bristol v Northampton

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Serie A - 7.45pm Napoli v Lazio

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Hull City v West Brom

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Nice v Auxerre

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 8pm Real Sociedad v Cádiz

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

SATURDAY (Mar 4th)

NBA - BBC 1 - 0.30am Nets @ Celtics

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-7.30am LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship

ATHLETICS - BBC 2, 5.45am-9.30am, 4.30pm-6.40pm; BBC 1, 3pm-4.30pm; RTE 1, 3.30pm-5.45pm European Indoor Championships

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 6.05 Moana Pasifika v Chiefs ; 8.35am Fijian Drua v Waratahs

; 8.35am CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - 1st Test, D5 South Africa v West Indies

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.30am-4.15pm Strade Bianche

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Bahrain Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Premier League - 12.30pm Manchester City v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Utd

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports – URC - 12.30pm Stormers v Sharks; 2.45pm Bulls v Lions; 5.05pm Edinburgh v Leinster

2.45pm 5.05pm DARTS - ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm UK Open

HORSE RACING - UTV, 1pm-4pm Kelso

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 1pm Getafe v Girona ; 3.15pm Almería v Villarreal ; 5.30pm Mallorca v Elche ; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Sevilla

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Premier League - 3pm Arsenal v Bournemouth

GAA - RTE 2 - Football League - 5pm Derry v Dublin

RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - English Premiership - 5.15pm Harlequins v Exeter

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm - Serie A - Joined Atalanta v Udinese ; 7.45pm Fiorentina v AC Milan

; 7.45pm RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.15pm Ospreys v Benetton ; 7.35pm Cardiff v Ulster

; 7.35pm SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Southampton v Leicester City

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

GAA - TG4 - Football League - 7.30pm Armagh v Donegal

RUGBY - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Dragons v Connacht

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Ligue 1 - 8pm PSG v Nantes

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 10pm Raptors @ Wizards ; 1.30am 76ers @ Bucks

; 1.30am SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Mar 5th)