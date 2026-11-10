Second person to appear in court following Carrie Mullane’s disappearance

Carrie Mullane is known to have travelled to Enniskillen in October. Photograph: PSNI

A second person is set to appear in court following the disappearance of a Co Limerick woman in Fermanagh.

Carrie Mullane (39) is known to have travelled to Enniskillen in October, but there have been no confirmed sightings of her and her family and friends have raised concerns for her whereabouts.

A body was found in Lough Erne by a specialist police search team on Monday, however, the formal identification process remains ongoing.

On Saturday, Michael Lynch (35) of Trasna Park, Enniskillen, appeared in court in Dungannon charged with the murder of Carrie Mullane and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

Two others, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s were questioned by police.

On Tuesday night, police said a 69-year-old woman had been charged to court over allegedly withholding information.

She is expected to appear in Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Meanwhile, the man aged in his 30s remained in police custody on Wednesday night. – PA