Meghan Markle’s father Thomas detained after cutting off electronic tag

Meghan Markle’s father is back in custody for cutting off his electronic tag just days after his arrest for possessing child sex abuse material, including images of himself with naked young girls.

Thomas Markle snr was released on bail by a judge on Friday subject to him being placed under house arrest and wearing a location monitoring device.

Travel restrictions were also imposed by the court in Tampa, Florida.

But writing on X, first assistant US attorney Bill Essayli said: “Four days ago, a federal judge allowed Mr Markle to remain out of custody pending trial.

“He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device.

“He allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1.45am last night.

“Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions.

“We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

US magistrate judge Lindsay Saxe Griffin of the Middle District of Florida subsequently ordered Markle snr to be held in custody.

He was arrested by FBI agents on Friday after they seized a haul of material from two Los Angeles storage units he rented for nearly two decades.

He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

He came under investigation after he was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle jnr, who allegedly found illegal images in his father’s belongings in Cebu City.

Markle jnr told The Sun newspaper he had tipped off the authorities about the LA storage facilities.

Acting on warrants, the FBI searched the units registered to Markle snr, which he had rented since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month by auto-pay.

Inside, agents seized about 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sex abuse material.

Two of the images allegedly depict an adult man – whom a witness “positively identified” as Markle snr – with a nude young girl.

In one of them, according to court documents, the man “appears to be in the age range of 30s to 40s”, which suggests the alleged abuse dates back decades, given Markle is now 82.

If convicted, Markle snr would face at least 20 years in federal prison.

Markle snr, who was living in a dementia care home in the US, has admitted paying for sex in the Philippines but has denied ever possessing child abuse imagery.

Meghan Markle, who moved back to the UK with British prince Harry in August, said she was “deeply distressed” at the allegations about her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding.

She revealed she was sent a letter via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2019 which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father, but she was given assurances these were being investigated.

The Metropolitan Police has admitted it never shared the details with other law enforcement agencies, with the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, now investigating the force’s conduct.

Meghan Markle had wanted to “speak out” immediately after reading the letter but police advised her against this, sources said.

When former TV lighting director Markle snr had his leg amputated in the Philippines last year, he made pleas for Meghan Markle to contact him.

Meghan Markle is said to have written him a final letter in which she said she knew he was an abuser and that he would never see his grandchildren, prince Archie and princess Lilibet. – PA