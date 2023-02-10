Andy Farrell calls on Ireland fans to build a strong atmosphere; Crokes saga finally ended

“It isn’t just getting behind us and getting excited through the good times, it’s also making sure that the fans feel where we’re at it in the game, and try to drag us through, because it’s certainly what our players felt last year in France.” The call to arms has been issued. For all the talk of the Aviva’s atmosphere or lack thereof in recent weeks, Andy Farrell has called on Ireland fans to have their impact on Saturday’s clash. Ahead of what has been billed as a title decider, Ireland named their team yesterday, Rob Herring coming in for the injured Dan Sheehan in the only change to the starting XV from last weekend. Just how can Ireland beat the juggernaut that is Fabien Galthié's side? Nathan Johns picks out the five key tactical points to watch out for ahead of the game. Elsewhere, it may be a few weeks until Ireland face him, but Johnny Watterson takes a look at what makes Italian livewire Ange Capuozzo so special. John O’Sullivan also previews Ireland U20s’ clash with their French counterparts in Cork this evening.

Just when you thought the saga was over, the GAA had to take one final step to finally draw under a line under the All-Ireland club football final. On Thursday, the CCCC formally awarded Kilmacud Crokes the crown after Glen had dropped their objection following the Dublin club having 16 men on the field during the closing stages of the clash. Seán Moran explains: “In the event CCCC made it easier for the Dublin club by including in Thursday’s statement, references to the committee having ‘made it clear that this was not a deliberate action and that no fault was attributed to Kilmacud Crokes for the situation they found themselves in’”. In other news, our GAA correspondent also looks at the weekend’s launch of the SMART sliotar, the new chipped balls that make it possible to track and identify the manufacturer. In the future, data such as velocity and such like will be mapped, but those developments are down the road. No news is good news as far as the CCCC are concerned, no teams offered negative feedback on the new sliotar.

Rory McIlroy, playing for the first time on the US circuit this year but with a win in Dubai on the DP World Tour last month under his belt, had an adventurous, up-and-down round in ultimately signing for an opening two-over-par 73 in frosty conditions at the Phoenix Open. You can read Philip Reid’s report on the Down man’s frustrating start here.

Ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl, the NFL announced its honours during the night, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named the league’s Most Valuable Player. It is the second time he has won the award, coming in the same week he attempts to also win his second Super Bowl ring. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson won Offensive Player of the Year, while Nick Bosa of the San Fransisco 49ers won the corresponding defensive award. New York Giants’ Brian Daboll won coach of the year.