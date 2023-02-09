Ireland v France: Rob Herring in starting lineup for crucial Six Nations clash

Dan Sheehan has been ruled out of Ireland’s second round Six Nations game against France at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm) after becoming the fourth player in the squad to suffer a hamstring injury in training over the last fortnight.

Rob Herring comes into the starting side at hooker with Rónan Kelleher, who was ruled out of Ireland’s opening win against Wales in Cardiff last weekend with a hamstring injury, named on the bench.

The 25-year-old Kelleher won the last of his 18 caps in the corresponding round two loss away to France exactly a year ago when forced off in the 25th minute with the shoulder injury which would rule him out of the remainder of the tournament and then last summer’s tour to New Zealand as well. He missed the Autumn Series with a hamstring injury.

Otherwise, Andy Farrell has named an unchanged starting XV and match-day squad, with Conor Murray and Finlay Bealham continuing at scrumhalf and tighthead in the absence of Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring) and Tadhg Furlong (calf).

David Kilcoyne remains on the bench after coming in for the hamstrung Cian Healy on the morning of last Saturday’s 34-10 win over Wales. Stuart McCloskey starts at inside centre for the fifth Irish Test in a row this season, with Bundee Aki again named on the bench.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Herring, Bealham; Ryan, Beirne; O’Mahony, van der Flier.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, O’Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, Byrne, Aki.