Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull after 20 years as principal at F1 team

Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull’s team principal with immediate effect. Horner, who has been in charge of Red Bull since the team was formed in 2005, will be replaced by the principal of sister team Racing Bulls, Laurent Mekies.

Horner’s surprise removal as principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing was confirmed in a statement from Red Bull’s parent company on Wednesday morning and comes just over 17 months since Horner was embroiled in a scandal involving accusations of inappropriate behaviour by an employee, though he was later cleared by an investigation.

The statement read: “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today [Wednesday July 9th, 2025] and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing. Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments thanked Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.”

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.” said Mintzlaff. “With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Staff at Red Bull were told of the 51-year-old’s sacking at 10am on Wednesday morning. Under Horner’s leadership Red Bull have won eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ championships as one of Formula One’s most successful teams.

However, during the investigation into Horner’s behaviour it was understood there had been a power struggle between Horner and the parent company, Red Bull GMBH, with Jos Verstappen, the father of the world champion, Max, openly calling for him to be removed. Horner appeared to have weathered that storm and attended Silverstone at the weekend and the paddock did not expect his sacking to take place.

Verstappen finished fifth in Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone – a race that would turn out to be Horner’s last in charge. Until his sacking, Horner had been the longest-serving boss on the grid. Red Bull won their first world championship in 2010, with Sebastian Vettel taking four consecutive titles. Following a period of dominance by Mercedes, Red Bull rose again and in 2023 won 21 of the 22 races staged, with Verstappen setting a new record for 10 consecutive victories.

However, Verstappen has effectively ruled himself out of this season’s race. He is 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri at the midway stage of the 24-round season.

Racing Bulls have confirmed that their racing director, Alan Permane, will replace Mekies as Racing Bulls’ principal.

Horner and Red Bull Racing have yet to comment.