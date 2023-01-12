Joanne O’Riordan: Here is my sporting wish list for 2023

Diane Caldwell and Louise Quinn celebrate with former Ireland international Olivia O’Toole after they clinched qualification for the World Cup. Now, where do I get my jersey? Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

We are almost two weeks into 2023, a year that could be huge for women in sport (pretty much like every other year). The Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand; a competitive All-Ireland series in camogie and ladies football; a domestic soccer league that is on the verge of going pro. Like every good year, resolutions and aspirations are necessary to see how far you have come. So, without further ado, allow me to present Joanne O’Riordan’s wish list for 2023!

The first one is obvious. Revenue streams need to open up for women’s sports. At the time of writing if you google “buy Republic of Ireland WNT jerseys”, Elverys are the only source to purchase gear. You can try to purchase them from the Umbro site, but they just redirect you to faishop.com, which – guess what? – doesn’t work. Also, only the official jersey comes with a Sky logo, the team’s main sponsor. All the hoodies, half-zips and polo shirts are general gear that could pass for either the men’s or women’s team.

Not having women’s sports gear for sale is almost criminal given their importance for generating revenue for sporting organisations and players. For organisations such as the GAA, jersey and sportswear sales can earn huge profits. Because of the David Clifford effect, it was estimated last year that the Kerry GAA store delivered a net return for Kerry GAA of around €200,000. As one Cork fan said jokingly, it helped send the team on that well-deserved holiday to Mauritius.

My second wish: more research into anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in female athletes, along with more research generally into the female anatomy. 2022 was the year of ACLs taking down star players. Alexia Putellas of Barcelona and Spain, Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal and the Netherlands, and Beth Mead of England and Arsenal. It is a tricky topic that has not been broached for a while.

Researchers do not want the narrative that women are more fragile and unstable, but the end must surely be near for using practices developed for men on women athletes. The phrase “Women Are Not Small Men” did not appear from nowhere.

Companies like Whoop, Orecco and other research groups are setting up female-focused research panels to understand why ACL injuries seem to happen more in women, and to work with women on their menstrual cycle to try to elevate performance.

Proper research takes time, but this is vital work.

Vivianne Miedema is one of several top women footballers to have suffered an ACL injury recently. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Thirdly, given what happened in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States, it is crucial for leagues and sporting organisations to have departments and proper HR to regulate behaviour within the women’s game.

After the NWSL and NWSLPA released their findings in an alarming report, four coaches have been barred from coaching in the NWSL, with many more sanctioned for various issues, mainly mismanaging and ignoring concerns from players.

The issues surrounding the NWSL should be a learning step for other leagues, and help the protection of players’ physical and mental wellbeing.

Finally, a few minor issues, but ones I could get over if my list above was completed by the start of next year.

– How about not systematically using pink jerseys in an attempt to get girls and women interested in sports and buying apparel? Unless it is for breast cancer awareness, I do not need pink in my life.

– Using men’s gear to kit out the women needs to go. Women rugby players constantly hike up their shorts because they are usually men’s fitting; oversized jerseys on women football players and boots not made for women – please manufacturers, just stop. And give women the choice of wearing darker shorts – manufacturers are probably aware by now, but be honest, are white shorts that great?

– Pubs weirdly not having women’s matches on TV. I have no idea why I must go to the bar like a psycho feminist because I want to watch an All-Ireland semi-final or the women’s national team, but such is life. Sometimes I’ve enough 0-0 Burnley games for one lifetime.

People have told me Christmas is over, but for fans of women’s sport, it may have only just begun.