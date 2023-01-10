Derry man Christy Holly among four coaches to receive lifetime ban from NWSL

Former Racing Louisville head coach Christy Holly has received a lifetime ban from the NWSL. Photograph: Joe Robbins/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Derry native Christy Holly is one of four coaches to receive a lifetime ban from the National Women’s Soccer League following the findings of an investigation into alleged abuse and misconduct in the league.

A wide-ranging investigation initially launched by the NWSL amid complaints against ex-North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley found “failures across the league and US Soccer were largely systemic in nature”.

Riley, who denies the accusations against him, was sacked by his club in October 2021 and he has now been handed a “permanent exclusion” from the NWSL.

Former coaches Rory Dames (Chicago Red Stars) and Richie Burke (Washington Spirit) received the same sanctions.

Vera Pauw, the current Republic of Ireland women’s head coach, is among eight individuals whose future employment with the NWSL is conditional.

The conditions the NWSL have outlined include acknowledging misconduct, participating in training, and demonstrating a sincere commitment to correcting behaviour.

Pauw insisted last month that accusations she body-shamed players while at Houston Dash were “false”, adding the claims were “an insult to my personal values”.

In addition to individual sanctions, Chicago Red Stars and Portland Thorns were fined $1.5 million and $1 million respectively.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement on the league website: “The league will continue to prioritise implementing and enhancing the policies, programs and systems that put the health and safety of our players first.

“Those actions are fundamental to the future of our league, especially as we build a league that strengthens our players’ ability to succeed and prosper on and off the pitch.

“As part of our commitment to accountability and deterrence, the league has determined that further corrective action with respect to certain organizations and individuals identified in the joint investigative report is appropriate and necessary.”