Angling notes: World-renowned Glenda Powell to share fly-casting wisdom in 2023 classes

The online monthly newsletter Fish-Live-Learn with world renowned fly-casting instructor Glenda Powell continues to grow in stature. The Christmas edition is no exception, with an abundance of interesting topics geared towards game angling with the fly.

Each edition is divided into five sections that cover recommended fishing locations, interesting interviews, tuition videos, fishy food items and tackle advice. Membership can be obtained at the nominal fee of €36 per year by subscribing to glendapowellfishing.com/products.

During 2023, Powell will be holding the annual series of double-handed day courses – one on Skagit fishing and casting techniques, the other on double-handed casting for beginners and improvers.

These courses are super value at €175 per person and include fishing, equipment and lunch. However, they do not include a salmon fishing licence (a day licence costs €36 which can be provided). Note, a licence is only needed for the double-handed courses.

READ MORE

Powell is also teaming up with Stevie Munn and Jimmy Tyrrell to bring you two courses based on trout fishing, casting and fly tying.

Munn is highly regarded as a mainstay in the Irish angling industry for over 30 years. Hailing from Northern Ireland, he has travelled the globe to hone and share his knowledge.

He has now joined Cadence Fishing Ltd to develop its single-handed rods and will deliver a trout masterclass at the Blackwater Salmon Fishery. This is a great opportunity to learn at first hand from a true master of the game.

Jimmy Tyrrell is an APGAI Ireland-accredited fly dresser with his company Irish Fly Craft, and teaches and guides on his local Nore river.

Course dates for your diary: Double-handed Skagit casting/fishing course, February 25th (Glenda Powell and Noel Fitzmaurice). Wet fly fishing for trout and fly-tying course, March 25th (Jimmy Tyrrell and Glenda Powell). Double-handed casting and fishing for beginners/improvers, April 1st (Glenda Powell and Noel Fitzmaurice). Trout masterclass dry/wet fly, April 15th (Stevie Munn and Glenda Powell).

For further details, contact: glenda@glendapowellguiding.com or +353 (0) 87 2351260

Chairman’s Pairs

The annual general meeting of Lough Lene Angling Association will take place this Thursday (December 15th) in Collinstown Hall, Co Westmeath, at 8.30pm.

In his annual report, club secretary Gary Carolan details competitions held during the year. Perhaps the highlight relates to the Chairman’s Pairs in aid of the Westmeath Hospice that attracted 106 anglers and raised a huge €8,110 for the hospice.

Overall, the lake fished very well with fish up to 8.5lb (3.85kg), Carolan said. Stocking comprised of 2,000 brown trout and 8,500 rainbows, ranging in various sizes.

Slack winds and cloud cover

The fourth and final heat in the Annamoe Trout Fishery winter league was held last weekend in ideal conditions with slack winds and cloud cover. Indicators accounted for the bulk of the 31 rainbows caught and returned. Tony Finn took the honours with six fish for 243 points.

The final is scheduled for Saturday 17th December, fishing 10am to 2pm

Gerry Heaslip with a 59cm rainbow trout caught at the Annamoe Trout Fishery in Co Wicklow

That sparkling glint

Sincere condolences to Barbara and the Philbin family of Máire Luke’s bar, restaurant and B&B in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo on the passing of Frank, a true gentleman renowned for that sparkling glint in his eye. A gifted boat builder and master craftsman, he took pride and joy in showing guests his handmade work-of-art lake boat in his shed.

In a fitting tribute to his work, the boat was displayed at the nearby roadside as the funeral cortege passed by to his final place of rest. May he rest in peace.