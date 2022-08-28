Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea make AFLW debuts in comfortable North Melbourne win

Meath’s Vikki Wall and Cork’s Erika O’Shea made their AFLW debuts for North Melbourne in a comfortable 40-14 victory over the Gold Coast Suns. Wall, who has only been in Australia for three weeks, particularly impressed, with nine disposals and seven tackles to help the Kangaroos to victory.

Following the game, North Melbourne manager Darren Crocker praised the efforts of Wall and O’Shea on their debuts: “They all just chimed in at different stages. We spoke about them being in our programme because they’ve certain attributes and certain weapons.

“Vikki Wall, (with) her power and speed to get out the back and tackle, being really aggressive. Erika, down back being able to cover ground and close down space. I thought at all different stages, they brought the attributes that made us keen to bring them into the programme.”

In the opening game of the season, Collingwood ran out convincing 36-18 winners over Carlton, where Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan had a solid display with 14 disposals, eight kicks and five tackles.

In a repeat of last season’s Grand Final, Mayo’s Niamh Kelly made her debut for defending champions Adelaide Crows, but it was Melbourne who got revenge in a 44-26 victory.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy was the star of the show as the West Coast Eagles defeated Port Adelaide 40-28 in an entertaining clash at Mineral Resources Park. McCarthy made 18 disposals, six clearances and scored a crucial goal in the last quarter.

After more than two years away from AFLW, Down’s Clara Fitzpatrick put in an impressive defensive display for St Kilda, who overcame Sydney Swans 56-27 in Sydney. Fitzpatrick made 11 disposals as she slotted straight back into the side.

Joanne Doonan and Aileen Gilroy impressed in a battle between two of the new franchises, as Essendon ran out 53-27 winners over Hawthorn after a strong finish in the final quarter.

Three goals from Cora Staunton saw her reach 50 goals in the AFLW, but it wasn’t enough as Greater Western Sydney fell just short to the Western Bulldogs despite a spirited comeback in the final quarter.

It was an Irish goal fest at the Gabba Stadium, as Brisbane put an inexperienced Fremantle side to the sword with a 76-27 victory. Two quick fire goals from Orla O’Dwyer set Brisbane on their way, while Amy Mulholland and Áine Tighe scored their first goals of the season for Fremantle.

In the final game of the weekend, Rachel Kearns suffered a serious shoulder injury as the Geelong Cats squeezed past the Richmond Tigers.

Round 1 Results:

Carlton 18-36 Collingwood

Adelaide Crows 26-44 Melbourne

North Melbourne 40-14 Gold Coast Suns

West Coast Eagles40-28 Port Adelaide

Sydney 27-56 St Kilda

Essendon 53-27 Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs 41-34 Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane 76-27 Fremantle

Geelong 15-11 Richmond