AFLW: The 21 Irish players preparing for the sixth season of action in Australia

Meath's Vikki Wall and Aoibheann Leahy celebrate at the final whistle of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Semi-Final in Croke Park on July 17th. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

FIVE TO WATCH

Cora Staunton

Club: Greater Western Sydney Giants

County: Mayo

Age: 40

Still pushing the boundaries. This will be her sixth season in the league and she’s as much a figurehead for GWS Giants as she was for Mayo. Leading goalscorer on the team for the past three seasons — Giants management have set out their stall in preseason to try not to be so reliant on her.

Vicki Wall

Club: North Melbourne

County: Meath

Age: 24

Arguably the biggest transfer in advance of the new season, Vicki Wall has been crucial to Meath’s success over the last two years. The 2021 footballer of the year joins North Melbourne fresh after All-Ireland success, travelling to Australia just five days after the final. Wall is set to be thrown straight into the action as a forward, with her manager Darren Crocker praising her performances in preseason games.

Clara Fitzpatrick

Club: St Kilda

County: Down

Age: 31

The Down defender makes her return to the AFLW after visa issues and injuries seen her kept out of the game for over two years. A return to full fitness has seen her perform well in practice games, with St Kilda looking to strengthen in defence this season, and Fitzpatrick keen to prove that she still has plenty to offer.

Orla O’Dwyer

Club: Brisbane Lions

County: Tipperary

Age: 24

At just 24, O’Dwyer has achieved huge success in Australia, becoming a key midfielder in Brisbane. The Tipperary dual star will look to build on last season’s success as she became the first Irish woman to be named in the AFL Women’s All-Australian team. This season, she will hope to help Brisbane to another AFLW title after tasting premiership success in 2021.

Áine Tighe

Club: Fremantle

County: Leitrim

Age: 30

It has been a difficult journey for the 30-year-old in Australia so far, after two knee ligament knee injuries, Tighe had to wait two years to make her debut in the AFLW. However, last season showed her strong determination to succeed as Tighe became a key player for Fremantle as they reached the semi-finals of the competition. Tighe was not only a rock in defence but got among the scores in an impressive debut season.

Sinead Goldrick of the Demons handballs whilst being tackled during the round 10 AFLW match between the Melbourne Demons and the Carlton Blues at Casey Fields on March 12th. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

CLUB-BY-CLUB

Adelaide Crows

Ailish Considine (Clare): Two-time AFLW champion. Turned 30 last month, this will be her fifth season in the league.

Niamh Kelly (Mayo): In the league since 2020, she moved from West Coast Eagles at the end of last season.

Brisbane Lions

Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary): see 5 To Watch above

Collingwood

Sarah Rowe (Mayo): All-rounder who has been at Collingwood since 2018. Initially a goalscoring forward, her speed and agility make her a big midfield asset now.

Aisling Sheridan (Cavan): Goalscoring forward entering her fourth season. Won Best First Year Player at Collingwood in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Essendon

Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh): Back for a second stint in the AFLW after her first season with Carlton was cut short because of Covid. Athletic midfielder/forward.

Fremantle Dockers

Orlagh Lally (Meath): First season, came straight over from winning the All-Ireland final. Only just turned 21, will surely take time to settle in.

Amy Mulholland (Armagh): Came through the AFLW draft, having moved to Australia for non-football reasons pre-pandemic. Made a big impression at amateur level as a goalscorer.

Áine Tighe (Leitrim): see 5 To Watch above

Geelong Cats

Rachael Kearns (Mayo): One of only four Irish players to have played intercounty this summer, she is heading into her second season having been Geelong’s first international recruit last term.

Greater Western Sydney Giants

Bríd Stack (Cork): Her first spell with the Giants was cut short due to a serious neck injury but she was ever-present last season and will be a big force in the GWS defence.

Cora Staunton (Mayo): see 5 To Watch above

Hawthorn

Aileen Gilroy (Mayo): Hawthorn pulled off a bit of a coup signing her from North Melbourne in the off-season. Tough defender, she hasn’t missed a game since joining the league in 2019.

Áine McDonagh (Galway): National Cup basketball champion with NUIG Mystics, she heads Down Under for her first season in the AFLW.

Melbourne Demons

Sinead Goldrick (Dublin): Richly-decorated player at club and county level, she has been a stalwart defender for Melbourne since joining at the end of 2019.

Bláithín Mackin (Armagh): Rookie forward who scored in her first ever game of Aussie Rules last week, at the MCG no less.

North Melbourne

Vikki Wall (Meath): see 5 To Watch above

Erika O’Shea (Cork): The youngest Irish player in the AFLW at just 20 years old. Despite her eye-catching pace, it may take a while for her to cope with the physicality of her new sport.

St Kilda

Grace Kelly (Mayo): Sister of Adelaide’s Niamh, she also moved club in the off-season, leaving West Coast Eagles to join St Kilda. Leading scorer last season for her former club.

Clara Fitzpatrick (Down): see 5 To Watch above

West Coast Eagles

Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary): Last season was cut short after she fractured her wrist. Back in harness now, a reliable force in the Eagles midfield playing her fifth AFLW season.