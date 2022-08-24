Ireland notch record ODI score against the Netherlands

Ireland’s women cricketers have recorded the country’s highest ever One Day International score after smashing their way to 337-8 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Wednesday.

In the second of a three-match series - Ireland are 1-0 up after a five-wicket win on Monday - Laura Delany and Leah Paul starred in the first innings with the bat, both notching maiden international centuries as part of a partnership of 236, an Irish record stand for any wicket. Delany was cruelly run out at the non-striker’s end for 109 in the 47th over, while Paul was also run out in the 48th for a stunning 137 off 138 balls, the highest individual score made by an Irish woman in an ODI.

It was the first occasion for the Irish women’s side that two players scored a century in the same innings.

The final total of 337 comfortably surpasses the previous best of 312 made last year against Zimbabwe, the game in which Amy Hunter became the youngest international centurion aged just 16. In Wednesday’s game, the Dragons batter was dismissed for 22 after Silver Siegers got one to shoot low and rap her on the pads.

Ireland’s total could arguably have been larger had Iris Zwilling not led a mini-fightback from the Netherlands at the death, dismissing both Orla Prendergast and Shauna Kavanagh in quick succession.

The hosts will need a mammoth 338 to win in the second innings, with the game being streamed live on YouTube.