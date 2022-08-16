Darwin sees red as Liverpool draw again; Israel Olatunde on sprinting big stage

Liverpool are just two points from two games after drawing with Crystal Palace at Anfield last night. The hosts fell behind to a Wilfried Zaha goal despite a dominant start, then after Darwin Núñez was shown a red card, Luis Díaz scored a brilliant individual goal to equalise. The English Football Association is investigating Thomas Tuchel’s remarks regarding referee Anthony Taylor after Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.

Israel Olatunde recorded the second-fastest time in Irish history in winning his 100m heat at the European Championships in Munich last night. He’ll have Italy’s Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs three lanes to his inside in this evening’s third of three semi-finals (7.19pm Irish time). Click here for the Irish in action preview and schedule for Tuesday.

Aidan O’Brien’s hopes of a record seventh success in York’s Juddmonte International revolve around High Definition, who will race against the world’s top rated horse Baaeed tomorrow. Check out Brian O’Connor’s preview of day one of the York Ebor Festival here.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan levelled proceedings in their T20I series against Ireland thanks to a 27-run victory at Stormont. In a rain-shortened 11 over game, Najibullah Zadran once again flayed the Irish attack to all parts.