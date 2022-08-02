World Rugby says Johnny Sexton HIA handled well; Shane Walsh confirms request

World Rugby’s HIA protocols were criticised by safety campaigners after Johnny Sexton was selected for the game in Dunedin after he was forced off in the first Test in New Zealand. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Johnny Sexton’s head injury assessment during Ireland’s first Test against New Zealand last month was handled well by the Ireland medical team, according to World Rugby. Their chief executive officer Alan Gilpin explains: “he didn’t go to the return to play protocol because he wasn’t concussed in the first place — and that’s a really important distinction.”

Luke Donald has being appointed Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, replacing Henrik Stenson who was sacked for defecting to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. Donald has just 14 months to get the job done with his team’s qualifying process still to start, and he has sought to retain some stability by reappointing Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari, who were to be part of Stenson’s back room, to his own team.

Galway footballer Shane Walsh has confirmed his request to join Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes with immediate effect. Walsh is living and studying in Dublin and has been travelling up and down all year for training with Galway. Vikki Wall is all set for a new adventure in Melbourne after claiming back-to-back All-Irelands with Meath.

Meanwhile, Thomas Lonergan’s fourth goal in five games helped UCD claim the point that lifts them off the foot of the Airtricity Premier Division table. Drogheda United had taken an early lead through Adam Foley. Christian Eriksen has revealed he spoke to every Manchester United manager since Alex Ferguson about joining the club before signing for Erik ten Hag.