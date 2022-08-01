Galway star Shane Walsh confirms request to join Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes

Galway star forward Shane Walsh has confirmed his request to join Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes with immediate effect. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Galway footballer Shane Walsh has confirmed his request to join Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes with immediate effect.

The 29-year-old, who played for his local club Kilkerrin-Clonberne up to the end of last season, is hoping to play in this year’s Dublin Senior Football Championship, which gets under way shortly.

The news comes just a week after Walsh produced a stunning performance in Galway’s defeat to Kerry in this year’s All-Ireland final, scoring nine points in all, including five from play.

“I’m living and studying in Dublin now so it’s the right move for me at this point in my career. Kilmacud Crokes are a great club and it would be a wonderful challenge,” he said.

Walsh had worked in banking before returning to college last year, and is currently studying for a BA in Physical Education at Portobello Institute accredited by Liverpool John Moore’s University and has been travelling up and down all year for training with Galway.

“Thanks to John [Divilly] I’ve got a lift from him to training from Dublin a number of times throughout the season but travel certainly takes its toll on the body. I love football and want to keep playing for as long as I can,” he added.

Walsh then intends to return to his local club to finish out his career but is hoping to play with the Stillorgan-based Crokes, the present Dublin and Leinster champions, for the foreseeable future.