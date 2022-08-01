Thomas Lonergan keeps up scoring run to help UCD off bottom spot

Thomas Lonergan celebrates scoring UCD's equaliser with team-mates during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Drogheda United at Head In The Game Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Drogheda United 1 United UCD 1

Thomas Lonergan’s fourth goal in five games helped UCD claim the point that lifts them off the foot of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table and provide a psychological boost in their battle to avoid a return to the second tier.

The Students had occupied bottom spot in the league since a defeat at Head In The Game Park five months ago but they returned to the Windmill Road venue to earn a deserved draw that edges them ahead of Finn Harps, who now occupy the automatic relegation place.

The hosts took an early lead through Adam Foley, who notched the game’s first goal as he did in United’s FAI Cup win less than 72 hours earlier. They were helped in no small part by UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy, whose clearance fell straight to Dayle Rooney.

[ Premier Division table ]

However, United still had work to do and Dean Williams worked the ball to Darragh Markey. He delivered a pinpoint cross that the unmarked Foley converted at the back post.

Andy Myler’s side were value for their equaliser, which arrived in injury time at the end of the first half. Lonergan took his goal with aplomb, after Dara Keane’s effort deflected into his path. The 18-year-old has taken very well to the considerable task of replacing the departed Liam Kerrigan and stricken Colm Whelan in the Students’ attack.

He came close to scoring a second after the restart, but his header bounced off the upright. The visitors pressed as the game neared its end but didn’t come as close as that again. Drogheda had chances too through Williams and Rooney but superb UCD defending repelled their efforts.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Poynton, Quinn, Cowan, Massey; Deegan, Nugent (Noone, 72); Foley (Grimes 72), Markey, Rooney (Lyons, 64); Williams (Brennan, 64).

UCD: Healy; Dunne, Gallagher, Todd, Osam; Keane, Higgins (Brennan, 74), Caffrey, Ryan (Dignam, 74); Duffy (Nolan, 89), Lonergan.

Referee: Rob Harvey