Tipperary students win 2023 BT Young Scientist competition

Two students at The Abbey School in Tipperary have won the 2023 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition with their study on the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescent life and development.

Sixth-year pupils Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew win a cash prize of €7,500 and will go on to represent Ireland later this year at the EU Contest for Young Scientists.

In a study conducted over the past two years, they examined all school types, and surveyed 2,500 students and 220 teachers throughout Ireland.

Their project aimed to assess the social, mental and physical effects of secondary school on different groups of students.

While physical health and wellbeing were highly emphasised in single-sex schools, it was not the case for mixed schools, they found.