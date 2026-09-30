Victorian villa providing peace and privacy a short walk from Dún Laoghaire main street

Address : 20 Mulgrave Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €1,595,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 20 Mulgrave Terrace sits on a row of charming Victorian villa-style houses on a quiet street off Dún Laoghaire’s main thoroughfare; you wouldn’t think that just 500m down the street lies a busy town centre. Mulgrave Terrace has the benefit of being close to amenities, including shopping, restaurants, cafes and public transport, but is also far enough away from the bustle to feel tranquil.

The house is set well back from the street, behind high gates and tall, evergreen screening, and at the end of private front garden with a gravelled driveway, manicured lawns, flowers and trees. Number 20 Mulgrave Terrace is single storey to the front and split level to the back, with three bedrooms. The Ber-exempt home measures 152sq m (1,636sq ft) and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.595 million.

The front door has glass surround and leads in to a wide, high-ceilinged entrance hall where there is a dado rail, ceiling coving and centre rose on display, along with wide-plank timber flooring stained in a rich mahogany hue.

The four large reception rooms at this level offer both space and versatility; to the right is an impressive drawingroom with a feature fireplace with an open fire, and a large sash window with shutters looking out to the front garden. Double doors lead to the diningroom, also with feature fireplace, with glazed double doors leading out to the back garden and a lovely stained glass window above the doors. Both these rooms have stained hardwood floors, a picture rail, ceiling coving and centre roses, and antique-style radiators.

To the left of the hall are two big double bedrooms. The principal bedroom looks out to the front garden and exudes comfort and luxury with a fireplace and large built-in wardrobes on each side. The second bedroom looks out on to the rear patio garden.

A half arch in the entrance hall leads into the inner hallway and on to a split-level stairway. Upstairs is the third bedroom, which has been designed as a child’s sanctuary, featuring a raised sleeping platform with storage and study/reading space underneath, and a built-in wardrobe.

The main bathroom has a tiled floor and tiled tongue-and-groove panelled walls along with an antique roll-top bath. To the back of the bathroom is a generous hot press and storage cupboard.

Downstairs there is a lobby with tiled floor, built-in shelving and recessed lighting, with a sash window looking out to the courtyard garden at the side. Off this lobby is a shower room.

The kitchen/breakfastroom to the back has large, bright tiles on the floor and white Shaker-style kitchen cabinets and fittings, with hardwood countertops and a Belfast sink. The dining area is spacious, with built-in display cabinetry and large double doors out to the garden. There’s a Velux window above the kitchen and recessed lighting all around.

[ Former church that’s now a modern home in KilmainhamOpens in new window ]

The back garden wraps cleverly around the house, providing multiple spaces for outdoor play, dining and relaxation, all enclosed by tall granite walls and panelled wood fencing for total privacy, and configured to catch the southerly and westerly sun. The double doors in the kitchen/breakfastroom open to a large patio garden with evergreen hedging and raised beds bursting with colour. Steps lead up to a lawned area at the back, and there is pedestrian access from here via a gate. Around the corner is a further lawned area, with a lovely patio just outside the diningroom.

Dún Laoghaire is distinctive for its seafront walks along the East Pier towards Sandycove. Among the attractions along the seafront are the Pavilion Theatre, Casper & Giumbini’s restaurant, the DLR Lexicon library, Haddington House Hotel and Oliveto restaurant, Teddy’s ice-cream shop and the People’s Park.

Bedroom

Diningroom

Entrance hall

Kitchen/diningroom

Drawingroom