What will €395,000 buy in Co Clare and Dublin 6?

Monaskeha, Clonlara, Co Clare

€395,000, Rooney Auctioneers

This detached three-bedroom home has been given a thorough and tasteful renovation with stylish modern fittings throughout. The detached property extends to 112sq m (1,206sq ft) on a spacious site less than a two-minute drive from Clonlara village and about 20 minutes from Limerick city centre. It features a bright, modern farmhouse-style kitchen with white units, exposed brick and a built-in banquette dining area. Other features of the home include oak parquet floors and decorative cast-iron radiators. Ber E1

Plus Immaculate interior

Minus Ber rating could be improved

2 The Innings, Observatory Lane, Rathmines, Dublin 6

2 The Innings, Observatory Lane, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€395,000, DNG

This two-bed apartment comes to the market in the popular city-adjacent area of Rathmines in Dublin 6. On the first floor, the two-bed extends to 46sq m (495sq ft). It comprises a living/dining space and a small kitchen, two bedrooms that open to a balcony, and a bathroom. The kitchen would benefit from a cosmetic upgrade and new appliances. The apartment is in a gated development with secure parking. It is a short walk from the shops, cafes and restaurants of Rathmines and about a 20-minute walk from the city centre. Ber C

Plus Central location

Minus Kitchen would benefit from a cosmetic upgrade